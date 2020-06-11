Dublin, June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lithium Silicate Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report on the global lithium silicate market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2017 to 2025. The report predicts the global lithium silicate market to grow with a CAGR over the forecast period from 2019-2025. The study on lithium silicate market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2017 to 2025.



The report on lithium silicate market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global lithium silicate market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global lithium silicate market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



1) Drivers

Growing usage of lithium silicate in concrete and ceramic applications

Increasing demand lithium silicate over sodium or potassium silicates for concrete surface treatment

2) Restraints

Fluctuating cost of raw materials

3) Opportunities

Increasing infrastructural development in developing country

Segment Covered

The global lithium silicate market is segmented on the basis of type, and application.



The Global Lithium Silicate Market by Type

Molar Ratio < 4.5

Molar Ratio 4.5-5

Molar Ratio > 5

The Global Lithium Silicate Market by Application

Inorganic Binders

Paints & Coatings

Cement and Concrete

Others

Company Profiles



PQ Corporation

Silmaco NV

Sterling Chemicals

Nippon Chemical Industrial Co.,Ltd.

Ganfeng Lithium

NYACOL Nanotechnologies

Nippon Chemical

Jiangxi Ganfeng Lithium Co.,Ltd.

Jiangsu Guolian Technology Co., Ltd.

What does this report deliver?



Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the lithium silicate market. Complete coverage of all the segments in the lithium silicate market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2025. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global lithium silicate market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Lithium Silicate Market Highlights

2.2. Lithium Silicate Market Projection

2.3. Lithium Silicate Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Lithium Silicate Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.4.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Type

3.4.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Application

3.4.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.5. Value Chain Analysis of Lithium Silicate Market



4. Lithium Silicate Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Lithium Silicate Market by Type

5.1. Molar Ratio < 4.5

5.2. Molar Ratio 4.5-5

5.3. Molar Ratio > 5



6. Global Lithium Silicate Market by Application

6.1. Inorganic Binders

6.2. Paints & Coatings

6.3. Cement and Concrete

6.4. Others



7. Global Lithium Silicate Market by Region 2019-2025

7.1. North America

7.1.1. North America Lithium Silicate Market by Type

7.1.2. North America Lithium Silicate Market by Application

7.1.3. North America Lithium Silicate Market by Country

7.2. Europe

7.2.1. Europe Lithium Silicate Market by Type

7.2.2. Europe Lithium Silicate Market by Application

7.2.3. Europe Lithium Silicate Market by Country

7.3. Asia-Pacific

7.3.1. Asia-Pacific Lithium Silicate Market by Type

7.3.2. Asia-Pacific Lithium Silicate Market by Application

7.3.3. Asia-Pacific Lithium Silicate Market by Country

7.4. RoW

7.4.1. RoW Lithium Silicate Market by Type

7.4.2. RoW Lithium Silicate Market by Application

7.4.3. RoW Lithium Silicate Market by Sub-region



8. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

8.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Lithium Silicate Market

8.2. Companies Profiled

8.2.1. PQ Corporation

8.2.2. Silmaco NV

8.2.3. Sterling Chemicals

8.2.4. Nippon Chemical Industrial Co.,Ltd.

8.2.5. Ganfeng Lithium

8.2.6. NYACOL Nanotechnologies

8.2.7. Nippon Chemical

8.2.8. Silmaco NV

8.2.9. Jiangxi Ganfeng Lithium Co.,Ltd.

8.2.10. Jiangsu Guolian Technology Co., Ltd.



9. Appendix

9.1. Primary Research Findings and Questionnaire



