Dublin, June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Supply Chain Management Software Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher has been monitoring the global supply chain management software market and it is poised to grow by USD 9.56 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period. The report on the global supply chain management software market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by emergence of supply chain visibility and event management (scvem) software. In addition, implementation of blockchain technology in scm software is anticipated to boost the growth of the global supply chain management software market as well.

Market Segmentation

The global supply chain management software market is segmented as below:

Deployment:

  • On-premises
  • Cloud-based

Application:

  • SCP
  • Procurement
  • WMS
  • TMS

Geographic Segmentation:

  • APAC
  • Europe
  • MEA
  • North America
  • South America

Key Trends for global supply chain management software market growth

This study identifies implementation of blockchain technology in scm software as the prime reasons driving the global supply chain management software market growth during the next few years.

Prominent vendors in global supply chain management software market

The publisher a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global supply chain management software market, including some of the vendors such as BluJay Solutions Ltd., E2open LLC, Epicor Software Corp., Infor Inc., JDA Software Group Inc., Manhattan Associates Inc., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, The Descartes Systems Group Inc. and WiseTech Global Ltd. .

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

