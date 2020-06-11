Dublin, June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Supply Chain Management Software Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the global supply chain management software market and it is poised to grow by USD 9.56 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period. The report on the global supply chain management software market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by emergence of supply chain visibility and event management (scvem) software. In addition, implementation of blockchain technology in scm software is anticipated to boost the growth of the global supply chain management software market as well.



Market Segmentation



The global supply chain management software market is segmented as below:



Deployment:

On-premises

Cloud-based

Application:

SCP

Procurement

WMS

TMS

Geographic Segmentation:

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Key Trends for global supply chain management software market growth



This study identifies implementation of blockchain technology in scm software as the prime reasons driving the global supply chain management software market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global supply chain management software market



The publisher a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global supply chain management software market, including some of the vendors such as BluJay Solutions Ltd., E2open LLC, Epicor Software Corp., Infor Inc., JDA Software Group Inc., Manhattan Associates Inc., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, The Descartes Systems Group Inc. and WiseTech Global Ltd. .



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

Preface

Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market outlook

Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DEPLOYMENT

Market segmentation by deployment

Comparison by deployment

On-premises - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by deployment

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Market segmentation by application

Comparison by application

SCP - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Procurement - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

WMS - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

TMS - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by application

PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Growing demand for fleet management in logistics service industry

Adoption of big data analytics and IoT

Implementation of blockchain technology in SCM software

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

BluJay Solutions Ltd.

E2open LLC

Epicor Software Corp.

Infor Inc.

JDA Software Group Inc.

Manhattan Associates, Inc.

Oracle Corp.

SAP SE

The Descartes Systems Group Inc.

WiseTech Global Ltd.

PART 15: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k64dtw

