

Mr. Smith brings broad financial management and US capital markets expertise

Heidelberg, Germany, June 11, 2020 – Affimed N.V. (Nasdaq: AFMD), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company committed to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer, today announced the appointment of Angus Smith as Chief Financial Officer, completing Affimed’s leadership team. Mr. Smith will begin his employment on July 13, 2020 and will be based out of Affimed’s New York office.

Mr. Smith has broad biopharmaceutical industry experience including financial strategy, capital markets, business development and operations. He joins Affimed from Rockwell Medical, Inc., where he served as Chief Financial Officer.

“We are pleased to welcome Mr. Smith who adds extensive US capital markets expertise,” said Dr. Adi Hoess, Affimed’s CEO. “His biopharmaceutical industry experience and track record of financial execution for life sciences companies will help ensure that Affimed is well positioned as we enter the next stage of rapid growth.”

“This is an exciting time to join Affimed and I look forward to contributing to the success of the company as it progresses its clinical and pre-clinical programs,” said Mr. Smith. “I look forward to applying my experience in late-stage pharmaceuticals in order to evolve the company and accelerate our ability to bring much needed therapeutics to cancer patients who deserve more options.”

Prior to Rockwell, a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for anemia, Mr. Smith served as Senior Vice President, Chief Business Officer and Principal Financial Officer at Pernix Therapeutics, a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of prescription drugs.

Mr. Smith began his career in healthcare investment banking, having served as a Director in the Healthcare Investment Banking Group at Cantor Fitzgerald. During his nearly decade-long investment banking tenure, Mr. Smith focused on providing strategic and financial advice to life sciences and healthcare companies. He has worked on a substantial number of transactions across the healthcare sector with an aggregate transaction value of more than $15 billion.

Mr. Smith holds a B.A. in Mathematical Economics from Colgate University.

About Affimed N.V.

Affimed (Nasdaq: AFMD) is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company committed to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer. Affimed’s fit-for-purpose ROCK® platform allows innate cell engagers to be designed for specific patient populations. The company is developing single and combination therapies to treat hematologic and solid tumors. The company is currently enrolling patients into a registration-directed study of AFM13 for CD30-positive relapsed/refractory peripheral T cell lymphoma and into a Phase 1/2a dose escalation/expansion study of AFM24 for the treatment of advanced EGFR-expressing solid tumors. For more information, please visit www.affimed.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are often indicated by terms such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “goal,” “intend,” “look forward to,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements appear in a number of places throughout this release and include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses and current expectations concerning, among other things, the value of our ROCK® platform, our ongoing and planned preclinical development and clinical trials, our collaborations and development of our products in combination with other therapies, the timing of and our ability to make regulatory filings and obtain and maintain regulatory approvals for our product candidates, our intellectual property position, our collaboration activities, our ability to develop commercial functions, clinical trial data, our results of operations, cash needs, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, future transactions, growth and strategies, the industry in which we operate, the trends that may affect the industry or us and the risks, uncertainties and other factors described under the heading “Risk Factors” in Affimed’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Given these risks, uncertainties and other factors, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, and we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

