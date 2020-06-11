Dublin, June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Anti-Aging Products Market By Product Type (Skincare, Haircare), By End-User (Men, Women), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Convenience Stores, Online Retail Stores, Others), By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Anti-aging Products Market is expected to register robust growth during the forecast period owing to increasing anxiety among middle-aged people to look younger and rapid development of advanced anti-aging products. Additionally, with the rise in working populations, the demand for anti-aging products, both skincare and haircare, is increasing globally, as people desire to make themselves presentable.



Consumers look for multi-functional cosmetic products, which can enhance their physical appearance. Aging leads to changes in facial appearance such as loss of skin elasticity and collagen; decrease in dermal collagen and others. With the advancement of technology and biotechnology, beauty product manufacturers are coming up with new products, which claim to remove or lighten the signs of aging.



Also, increasing pollution, changing lifestyle takes a toll on skin and hair of an individual, which causes early grey hair, dull and dead skin. Hence, anti-aging products like face creams, serums as well as hair color and hair serum are finding increasing demand among consumers worldwide. High purchasing power in both developed and the developing countries is anticipated to fuel the market growth until 2025.



However, high cost of anti-aging cosmetic products such as anti-aging creams, serums and side effects of chemical-based anti-wrinkle creams might restrict the growth of the Global Anti- aging Products Market.



The Global Anti- aging Products Market is segmented based on product type, end-user, distribution channel, region and company. Based on product type, the market is further segmented into skincare and haircare anti-aging products. The skincare products dominated the Global Anti- aging Products Market until 2019 and are anticipated to hold largest share in the market in terms of revenue over the coming years as well due to higher demand for skincare products when compared with haircare products.



Based on region, the Global Anti- aging Products Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa. Among these, North America accounts for the largest revenue share globally as people in countries like United States and Canada believe in living a healthy lifestyle. Additionally, more than one-third of the adults in U.S. use anti-aging products daily.



Major players operating in the Global Anti- aging Products Market include The Este Lauder Companies Inc., The Procter & Gamble Co., Olay Co Inc, Bioderma Laboratories, Amorepacific Corp. , Lumenis Ltd, Beiersdorf AG, L'Oreal SA, The Boots Company PLC ,Clarins, Revlon, Inc. , Mascaren International Inc. , Allergan PLC, Johnson & Johnson, Shiseido Co Ltd, Orlane Inc, Forest Essentials, Kama Ayurveda Pvt. Ltd and others. Leading manufacturers are focusing on product innovations to attract more customers and capture a major consumer base in the Global Anti- aging Products Market.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021-2025

Objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast the market size of the Global Anti- aging Products Market.

To classify and forecast the Global Anti- aging Products Market based on product type, end-user, distribution channel, company and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Anti- aging Products Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Anti- aging Products Market.

To conduct pricing analysis for the Global Anti- aging Products Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Anti- aging Products Market.

The author performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, researchers sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe. Subsequently, researchers conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, researchers could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The author analyzed the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.



The author calculated the market size of the Global Anti- aging Products Market by using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. They sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied.



Key Target Audience:

Anti-aging products manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and other stakeholders

Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

Organizations, forums and alliances related to anti-aging products

Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers, partners, end-users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on the market opportunities.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Anti-Aging Products Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customer

5.1. Consumer Trends and Preferences

5.2. Factors Affecting Buying Decision

5.3. Consumer Product Adoption

5.4. Observations & Recommendations



6. Global Anti-Aging Products Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Product Type

5.2.1.1 Skincare (Facial Creams & Lotions, Serums & Concentrates, Under Eye Creams, Anti-Stretch Marks, Others)

5.2.1.2. Haircare (Hair Color, Hair Oils & Serums, Hair Shampoo & Conditioner, Others)

5.2.2. By End-User (Men, Women)

5.2.3. By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Convenience Stores, Online Retail Stores, Others)

5.2.4. By Company (2019)

5.2.5. By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa)

5.3. Market Attractiveness Index



6. Asia-Pacific Anti-Aging Products Market Outlook

6.3. Market Size & Forecast

6.4. Market Share & Forecast

6.5. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis



7. Europe Anti-Aging Products Market Outlook

7.3. Market Size & Forecast

7.4. Market Share & Forecast

7.5. Europe: Country Analysis



8. North America Anti-Aging Products Market Outlook

8.3. Market Size & Forecast

8.4. Market Share & Forecast

8.5. North America: Country Analysis



9. South America Anti-Aging Products Market Outlook

9.3. Market Size & Forecast

9.4. Market Share & Forecast

9.5. South America: Country Analysis



10. Middle East and Africa Anti-Aging Products Market Outlook

10.3. Market Size & Forecast

10.4. Market Share & Forecast

10.5. MEA: Country Analysis



11. Value Chain Analysis



12. Pricing Analysis



13. Market Dynamics

13.3. Drivers

13.4. Challenges



14. Market Trends & Developments



15. Competitive Landscape

15.3. Company Profiles (Top 10 Global Players)

15.3.1. The Este Lauder Companies Inc.

15.3.2. The Procter & Gamble Co.

15.3.3. Olay Co Inc

15.3.4. Bioderma Laboratories

15.3.5. Amorepacific Corp.

15.3.6. Lumenis Ltd

15.3.7. Beiersdorf AG

15.3.8. L'Oreal SA

15.3.9. The Boots Company PLC

15.3.10. Clarins

15.3.11. Revlon, Inc.

15.3.12. Mascaren International Inc.

15.3.13. Allergan PLC

15.3.14. Johnson & Johnson

15.3.15. Shiseido Co Ltd

15.3.16. Orlane Inc

15.3.17. Forest Essentials

15.3.18. Kama Ayurveda Pvt. Ltd.



16. Strategic Recommendations



17. About Us & Disclaimer



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j1rj8y

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900