According to this report the global edible cutlery market size was valued at $24,860.0 thousand in 2018, and is expected to reach $56,970.4 thousand by 2026, registering a CAGR of 11.1% from 2019 to 2026. North America dominated the market in 2018, accounting for 41.8% of the total edible cutlery market share.



Edible cutlery are tableware cutlery items such as drinkware, plates, glasses, and other cutlery that are edible. Edible cutlery can be made using sliced celery, which can be used as chopsticks, and it can also be used as a spoon to scoop foods such as cream cheese and dips. Moreover, cabbage leaves are used as a spoon, while sharpened carrot sticks can be used as a fork or skewer. Apart from these, edible bowls and plates are prepared with large leaves of trees such as banana which are considered herbal and beneficial to health. In addition, edible cutlery can be made by chocolates and other flavored fruits or creams.



Edible cutleries such as bowls, cups, platters, and plates that prepared using sugar paste have been in use since centuries in various parts of world. Furthermore, in countries such as India, Myanmar, Indonesia, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka, the leaves of banana and almond are used to make bowls and plates. These are considered to exert various health benefits such as they aid in weight loss and improve digestive system & heart health.



Numerous positive facts are associated with edible cutlery that make them a better product over traditional plastic-made products. Considering climate emergency and environment-friendly trends, edible cutlery are attracting a large consumer base, as they limit the use of plastic and are completely biodegradable. In addition, edible cutlery that are made by natural process, flours, fruits, and herbal leaves contain fiber, protein, iron, calcium, and other useful nutrients, which make them a healthy alternative for plastic cutlery. As plastic cutleries are said to be the major cause for the spread of cancer and other diseases, the adoption of edible cutlery is increasing at a significant rate.



Rise in production of cutlery using organic & natural flours and herbal leaves act as a major driver of the global edible cutlery market. Furthermore, surge in vegan population fuels the demand doe natural and organic products, which, in turn, is anticipated to augments the growth of the global market during the forecast period.



The global edible cutlery market is segmented into product, raw material, application, and region. By product, the market is categorized into spoon, fork, knife, fork, and chopstick. On the basis of raw material, it is segregated into corn, wheat bran, rice bran, and others. Depending on application, it is bifurcated into household and commercial. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



Key players operating in the global edible cutleries market GreenGood, Better Earth, Nature House Green, BioGreenChoice, Green Home, Vegware, Biodegradable Food Service, Biogreenchoice, Karat, and Edibles by Jack.



Key Benefits



The report provides a quantitative analysis of the current market trends, estimations, and dynamics of the market size from 2019 to 2026 to identify the prevailing edible cutlery market opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the size and segmentation assists in determining the prevailing market opportunities.

The major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global industry.

The market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players in the edible cutlery industry.

Key Findings



The knife segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.4 % during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to dominate the edible cutlery market growth, registering a CAGR of 12.7%.

North America is projected to contribute with highest share during the forecast time period, with around 40.3% market share in 2026, and CAGR of 10.8%.

The wheat bran segment is anticipated to dominate the global edible cutlery market, with a CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period.

The household segment is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 2.9%.

The global market is fragmented with the presence of several market participants across various regions. The strong presence of private label brands is expected to increase the competition among global players.



Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Primary research

1.4.2. Secondary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1.1. Top impacting factors

2.1.2. Top investment pockets

2.2. CXO perspective



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Parent/Peer Market Overview

3.3. INDUSTRY ROADMAP

3.4. Key Forces Shaping Edible Cutlery Market

3.4.1. Low-to-high bargaining power of suppliers

3.4.2. Moderate-to-high threat of new entrants

3.4.3. Moderate threat of substitutes

3.4.4. Moderate intensity of rivalry

3.4.5. Low-to-moderate bargaining power of buyers

3.5. Industry Pain Point Analysis

3.6. Pricing Analysis

3.7. Value Chain Analysis

3.8. Impact of Government Regulations On Market

3.9. Market dynamics

3.9.1. Drivers

3.9.1.1. Growing use of edible cutlery in airlines industry

3.9.1.2. Introduction of various flavors and colors based edible cutlery

3.9.2. Restraints

3.9.2.1. Higher cost of edible cutlery

3.9.3. Opportunities

3.9.3.1. Government initiative to reduce carbon footprints



CHAPTER 4: EDIBLE CUTLERY MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE

4.1. Overview

4.2. Spoon

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis by country

4.3. Fork

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis by country

4.4. Knife

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3. Market analysis by country

4.5. Spork

4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.5.3. Market analysis by country

4.6. Chopstick

4.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.6.3. Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 5: EDIBLE CUTLERY MARKET, BY RAW MATERIAL

5.1. Overview

5.2. Corn

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market analysis by country

5.3. Wheat bran

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market analysis by country

5.4. Rice bran

5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3. Market analysis by country

5.5. Others

5.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.5.3. Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 6: EDIBLE CUTLERY MARKET, BY APPLICATION

6.1. Overview

6.2. Household

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3. Market analysis by country

6.3. Commercial

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3. Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 7: EDIBLE CUTLERY MARKET, BY REGION

7.1. Overview

7.2. North America

7.3. Europe

7.4. Asia-Pacific

7.5. LAMEA



CHAPTER 8: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

8.1. Top Player Positioning

8.2. Product Mapping

8.3. Competitive Dashboard

8.4. Competitive Heatmap



CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES

9.1. Biodegradable Food Service, LLC

9.1.1. Company overview

9.1.2. Key Executive

9.1.3. Company snapshot

9.1.4. Product portfolio

9.2. BioGreenChoice

9.3. Candy Cutlery

9.4. Edibles By Jack

9.5. Edible Pro

9.6. GreenHome

9.7. GreenGood

9.8. NatureHouse Green Products Inc.

9.9. Mede Cutlery Company

9.10. Vegware Ltd



