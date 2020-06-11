Hørsholm, Denmark, June 11, 2020 – Oncology Venture A/S (Nasdaq First North Stockholm: OV.ST) (“OV” or the “Company”) today announces that it has terminated its agreement with the liquidity provider Sedermera Fondkommission. The liquidity warranty will end on August 9, 2020.



The termination of the liquidity provider agreement is a result of the execution of Oncology Venture’s strategy, which includes ongoing optimization of the Company’s cost base.

For further information, please contact:

Henrik Moltke, CFO

E-mail: hm@oncologyventure.com

Telephone +45 53 63 96 37

About Oncology Venture A/S

Oncology Venture A/S (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm: OV.ST) develops drugs for the personalized treatment of cancer using drug-specific companion diagnostics (cDx) generated by its proprietary drug response predictor technology, DRP®. The Company has three high-priority programs: 2X-121 – a PARP inhibitor in Phase 2 trials for treatment of ovarian cancer; IXEMPRA® (Ixabepilone) – an approved and marketed (U.S.) microtubule inhibitor being advanced for Phase 2 clinical development (in EU) for treatment of breast cancer; and Dovitinib – a pan-tyrosine kinase inhibitor (pan-TKI) that is post Phase 3 trials, being prepared for a U.S. new drug approval (NDA) filing in renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

About the Drug Response Predictor – DRP® Companion Diagnostic

Oncology Venture uses its drug-specific DRP® cDx to select those patients who, by the genetic signature of their cancer, are found to have a high likelihood of responding to the specific drug. The DRP® method builds on the comparison of sensitive vs. resistant human cancer cell lines, including genomic information from cell lines combined with clinical tumor biology and prior clinical trial outcomes. The DRP® platform can be used in all cancer types and is patented for more than 70 anti-cancer drugs in the U.S.

Forward-looking statements

This announcement includes forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of OV’s control and which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning OV’s plans, objectives, goals, future events, performance and/or other information that is not historical information. All such forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by these cautionary statements and any other cautionary statements which may accompany the forward-looking statements. OV undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances after the date made, except as required by law.

Certified Adviser:

Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB, Email: ca@skmg.se. Tel: +46 11 32 30 732

