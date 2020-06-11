Dublin, June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cryotherapy and Cryosurgery Market Analysis 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Cryotherapy and Cryosurgery market is expected to reach $5.69 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 10.6% from 2018 to 2026. Cryotherapy is the common use of low temperature in medical treatments, which are medically referred as lesions. Cryosurgery is a type of surgical treatment that involves the use of extreme cold temperatures to treat diseased tissue or abnormal and is extensively used in skin treatments. These are therapeutics and surgical procedures performed at very low down temperatures.
Factors such as rising incidences of skin related diseases and cancers, mounting awareness and consciousness skin treatments and cancer treating procedures are driving the market growth. Though, high treatment costs and strict regulatory framework are restraining the market growth. Moreover, growing number of cancer treatments are the opportunities for the cryotherapy and cryosurgery market.
Based on type of cryotherapy, cryosurgery segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period, due to diseased tissue or destroy abnormal and is used most commonly to treat skin conditions. It is used to treat a number of disorders and diseases, most particularly skin circumstances like moles, warts, skin tags and solar keratoses.
The key vendors mentioned are Brymill Cryogenics Systems, CoolTouch Inc., Cortex Technology, Cryoalfa Europe, CryoCOncepts LP, CryoProbe, Erbe medical, Mectronic Medicale srl, MedGyn, Medtronic, Metrum Cryoflex, Optikon, SMT medical, Uzumcu and Wallach Surgical Devices.
