NEW HAVEN, Conn., June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arvinas, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARVN), a clinical-stage biotechnology company creating a new class of drugs based on targeted protein degradation, today announced that Linda Bain has joined its Board of Directors. Ms. Bain, who is currently the Chief Financial Officer of Codiak BioSciences, Inc., is an experienced business and financial leader with a strong track record of driving results, accelerating growth, and building shareholder value.



“Linda is an excellent addition to Arvinas’ Board of Directors and her deep operational expertise will be highly valuable as Arvinas continues to grow,” said John Houston, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer at Arvinas. “Linda’s experience in biotech will be a tremendous asset as we progress our trials and execute our strategic plan.”

Ms. Bain is an accomplished executive with extensive experience influencing strategy and leading the finances and operations of biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. Prior to joining Codiak, Ms. Bain served as Chief Financial Officer of Avalanche Biotechnologies, where she led a successful initial public offering (IPO) and follow-on financing. Additionally, she served as Vice President of Finance, Business Operations, and Treasurer, as well as Chief Accounting Officer, at bluebird bio, where she led a successful Series D financing and IPO. Prior to bluebird bio, Ms. Bain held senior roles at Genzyme Corporation and was Vice President of Finance, Global Manufacturing and Operations, and Vice President of Finance, Genzyme Genetics. Earlier in her career she held senior roles at Fidelity Investments, AstraZeneca, and Deloitte & Touche. Ms. Bain is a Certified Public Accountant and earned a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and Business Administration and an Honors degree in Accounting and Business Administration from the University of the Free State, Bloemfontein South Africa.

“It’s an incredibly exciting time to join Arvinas’ Board of Directors,” added Ms. Bain. “Arvinas has made tremendous progress in targeted protein degradation and proven the concept of their PROTAC® platform targeted protein degradation, and I very much look forward to contributing to its continued success.”

About Arvinas

Arvinas is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients suffering from debilitating and life-threatening diseases through the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies that degrade disease-causing proteins. Arvinas uses its proprietary technology platform to engineer proteolysis targeting chimeras, or PROTAC® targeted protein degraders, that are designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system to selectively and efficiently degrade and remove disease-causing proteins. The company has two clinical-stage programs: ARV-110 for the treatment of men with metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471 for the treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic ER+/HER2- breast cancer. For more information, visit www.arvinas.com .

