MONTREAL, June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The TELUS Friendly Future Foundation has donated $100,000 to contribute towards Breakfast Club of Canada’s effort in supporting Canadian children and families through the current pandemic. While the Club usually reaches over 240,000 children daily through school nutrition programs, the COVID-19 crisis provided a gateway into rethinking how they help children access nutritious foods.



“When schools closed in March, Breakfast Club of Canada’s efforts were immediately focused on finding new ways to reach children and to continue our mission to feed kids in vulnerable situations,” said Daniel Germain, President and Founder of Breakfast Club of Canada. “We quickly created an Emergency Fund and experienced an overwhelming response from many partners who took action and contributed in this effort. We thank the TELUS Friendly Future Foundation for making sure that the increasing needs of communities across Canada are met and that we all get through this tough situation. I wish to thank everyone who is doing their part and continue to work very hard to ensure we reach as many children as possible even in these difficult times. Together, we can take the burden and insecurity off families’ shoulders and bring them hope and smiles.”

This amount will contribute to the Breakfast Club of Canada Emergency Fund, which has allowed for over $8 million to be given to 900 schools and community organizations to ensure children do not suffer from food insecurity through the pandemic.

“During this unprecedented public health emergency, we are especially focused on supporting our communities’ and enabling urgent funding where it is needed most,” said Dee Brown, Executive Director, TELUS Friendly Future Foundation. “Supporting Breakfast Club of Canada and their Emergency Fund is one way we are doing our part in helping organizations across Canada support those most affected by the impact of COVID-19. TELUS Friendly Future Foundation commends Breakfast Club of Canada for its impressive work and for taking care of children and families across the country.”

About Breakfast Club of Canada

Accredited by Imagine Canada for its effective governance, the Club provides much more than breakfast: its approach is based on commitment, self-esteem and capacity development using an optimal formula adapted to local needs. Breakfast Club of Canada helps feed more than 243,500 children and youth in 1,809 schools across the country. To learn more, visit breakfastclubcanada.org .

