TELESTE’S VIDEO SURVEILLANCE AND PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT SYSTEMS SELECTED BY STADLER FOR ITS FLIRT TRAINS TO WALES & BORDERS

Teleste has been selected as a vendor of on-board video surveillance and public announcement systems to Stadler's FLIRT trains for Wales & Borders in the UK. The end-customer in the project is Transport for Wales Rail Services.

Teleste's deliveries to Stadler will take place in 2020–2023. The on-board video security and surveillance system will include internal, external and pantograph front facing cameras, video recorders and user interfaces. Additionally, IP amplifiers, passenger intercommunication systems, and driver microphones will be delivered to the trainsets as part of the public announcement system.

