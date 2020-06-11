Dublin, June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Smart Mirror Market Analysis 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Smart Mirror market is expected to reach $5470.17 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 13.5% from 2018 to 2026. Smart mirrors are advanced mirrors made by sensors, integrating displays, and camera as major embedded electronic components. These next-generation mirrors offer internet connectivity and touch screen features and are gaining momentum due to various factors such as design, convenience, and safety. The prime objective of road safety can be achieved by enhancing the functionalities of automotive mirrors which further elevates the demand for smart mirrors in the automotive sector. In the retail and advertising sector, the use of smart mirrors is seen in many places such as dressing rooms to increase sales and provide a better customer experience. These are expected to gain prominent market share in healthcare applications, residential as well as professional settings.
Factors such as rise in demand for connect devices, and transitions to digital stores in the retail industry are driving the market growth. Though, security of confidential and personal data is restraining the market growth. Moreover, growing smart home market, and increasing demand for smart mirrors in automotive industry are the opportunities for the Smart Mirror market.
Based on application, the consumer & residential segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period, due to the increasing adoption of new & innovative technologies in the smart mirror industry by various smart mirror manufacturers across the globe. This in turn will increase the growth of the consumer & residential segment.
The key vendors mentioned are Dension, Electric Mirror, Ficosa, Gentex Corporation, Japan Display Inc., Magna International Inc., Murakami Kaimeido, Panasonic Corporation, Perseus Mirrors, Samsung Electronics, Seura, and Toshiba Corporation.
Key Questions Answered in this Report:
Key Topics Covered:
