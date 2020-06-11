Dublin, June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cylinder Deactivation System Market Analysis 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Cylinder Deactivation System market is expected to reach $5.79 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 3.4% from 2018 to 2026. Cylinder deactivation system consists of multiple cylinders into which fuel and air is injected, then squeezed, then exploded to produce energy and forward motion. When a car is cruising, on the other hand, it only wants a fraction of its power so, to save fuel, modern engines can neutralize some of their cylinders efficiently halving their size and power used.
Factors such as stringent emission norms, growing sales of larger volume engine and demand for fuel-efficient vehicles are driving the market growth. Though, excessive oil expenditure in vehicles is restraining the market growth. Furthermore, new mobility solutions command fast and highly automated transport are the opportunities for the cylinder deactivation system market.
Based on vehicle type, the passenger vehicle segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period, due to concierge services and advanced fuel-efficient technologies. With high demand of young millennial population the growth of passenger vehicles has been rapid in developing countries. In this category the OEMs have also attracted consumers with offers and continuous updating of services.
The key vendors mentioned are Continental AG, Delphi Technologies, Denso, Eaton, FEV, Hitachi, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Robert Bosch, Schaeffler AG, Valeo, Mercedes-Benz, Bosch, MAZDA, Honda and Chrysler Group .
Components Covered:
Number Of Cylinders Covered:
Valve Actuation Methods Covered:
Vehicle Types Covered:
Fuel Types Covered:
Regions Covered:
Key Questions Answered in this Report:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Synopsis
2 Research Outline
2.1 Research Snapshot
2.2 Research Methodology
2.3 Research Sources
2.3.1 Primary Research Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Research Sources
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Drivers
3.2 Restraints
4 Market Environment
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Cylinder Deactivation System Market, By Component
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Electronic Throttle Control
5.3 Engine Control Unit
5.4 Valve Solenoid
6 Global Cylinder Deactivation System Market, By Number Of Cylinders
6.1 Introduction
6.2 4 Cylinders
6.3 6 Cylinders and Above
7 Global Cylinder Deactivation System Market, By Valve Actuation Method
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Overhead Camshaft Design
7.3 Pushrod Design
8 Global Cylinder Deactivation System Market, By Vehicle Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Light Commercial Vehicle
8.3 Passenger Vehicle
9 Global Cylinder Deactivation System Market, By Fuel Type
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Diesel
9.3 Gasoline
10 Global Cylinder Deactivation System Market, By Geography
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.3 Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.5 South America
10.6 Middle East & Africa
11 Strategic Benchmarking
12 Vendors Landscape
12.1 Continental AG
12.2 Delphi Technologies
12.3 Denso
12.4 Eaton
12.5 FEV
12.6 Hitachi
12.7 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
12.8 Robert Bosch
12.9 Schaeffler AG
12.10 Valeo
12.11 Mercedes-Benz
12.12 Bosch
12.13 MAZDA
12.14 Honda
12.15 Chrysler Group
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tjsx8m
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: