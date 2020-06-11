Dublin, June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cylinder Deactivation System Market Analysis 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Cylinder Deactivation System market is expected to reach $5.79 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 3.4% from 2018 to 2026. Cylinder deactivation system consists of multiple cylinders into which fuel and air is injected, then squeezed, then exploded to produce energy and forward motion. When a car is cruising, on the other hand, it only wants a fraction of its power so, to save fuel, modern engines can neutralize some of their cylinders efficiently halving their size and power used.



Factors such as stringent emission norms, growing sales of larger volume engine and demand for fuel-efficient vehicles are driving the market growth. Though, excessive oil expenditure in vehicles is restraining the market growth. Furthermore, new mobility solutions command fast and highly automated transport are the opportunities for the cylinder deactivation system market.



Based on vehicle type, the passenger vehicle segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period, due to concierge services and advanced fuel-efficient technologies. With high demand of young millennial population the growth of passenger vehicles has been rapid in developing countries. In this category the OEMs have also attracted consumers with offers and continuous updating of services.



The key vendors mentioned are Continental AG, Delphi Technologies, Denso, Eaton, FEV, Hitachi, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Robert Bosch, Schaeffler AG, Valeo, Mercedes-Benz, Bosch, MAZDA, Honda and Chrysler Group .



Components Covered:

Electronic Throttle Control

Engine Control Unit

Valve Solenoid

Number Of Cylinders Covered:

4 Cylinders

6 Cylinders and Above

Valve Actuation Methods Covered:

Overhead Camshaft Design

Pushrod Design

Vehicle Types Covered:

Light Commercial Vehicle

Passenger Vehicle

Fuel Types Covered:

Diesel

Gasoline

Regions Covered:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How this market evolved since the year 2016

Market size estimations, forecasts and CAGR for all the segments presented in the scope

Key Market Developments and financials of the key players

Opportunity Analysis for the new entrants

SWOT Analysis of the key players

Fastest growing markets analysed during the forecast period



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Synopsis



2 Research Outline

2.1 Research Snapshot

2.2 Research Methodology

2.3 Research Sources

2.3.1 Primary Research Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Research Sources



3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Drivers

3.2 Restraints



4 Market Environment

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Cylinder Deactivation System Market, By Component

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Electronic Throttle Control

5.3 Engine Control Unit

5.4 Valve Solenoid



6 Global Cylinder Deactivation System Market, By Number Of Cylinders

6.1 Introduction

6.2 4 Cylinders

6.3 6 Cylinders and Above



7 Global Cylinder Deactivation System Market, By Valve Actuation Method

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Overhead Camshaft Design

7.3 Pushrod Design



8 Global Cylinder Deactivation System Market, By Vehicle Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Light Commercial Vehicle

8.3 Passenger Vehicle



9 Global Cylinder Deactivation System Market, By Fuel Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Diesel

9.3 Gasoline



10 Global Cylinder Deactivation System Market, By Geography

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.3 Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.5 South America

10.6 Middle East & Africa



11 Strategic Benchmarking



12 Vendors Landscape

12.1 Continental AG

12.2 Delphi Technologies

12.3 Denso

12.4 Eaton

12.5 FEV

12.6 Hitachi

12.7 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

12.8 Robert Bosch

12.9 Schaeffler AG

12.10 Valeo

12.11 Mercedes-Benz

12.12 Bosch

12.13 MAZDA

12.14 Honda

12.15 Chrysler Group



