DECLARATION
DU NOMBRE D’ACTIONS COMPOSANT LE CAPITAL
ET DU NOMBRE TOTAL DE DROITS DE VOTE
AU 31 MAI 2020

Article L. 233-8-II du Code de Commerce
Article 223-16 du Règlement général de l’AMF

Nombre d’actions composant le capital social221 793 981
Nombre de droits de vote théoriques256 990 372
Nombre de droits de vote exerçables256 770 121

Cette déclaration est en ligne sur le site internet d’Elis www.corporate-elis.com
(Rubrique Relations Investisseurs / Information Réglementée / Information mensuelle relative au nombre total de droits de vote et d’actions composant le capital de la société)

DISCLOSURE
OF THE NUMBER OF SHARES FORMING THE CAPITAL
AND OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS
AS OF 31 MAY 2020

Total number of shares221,793,981
Theoretical number of voting rights256,990,372
Number of exercisable voting rights256,770,121

This disclosure is on Elis web site www.corporate-elis.com
(section Investor Relations / Regulatory Information / Monthly information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares that make up the company’s capital)

                                                                                                                    

Attachment