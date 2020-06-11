Dublin, June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Occupant Classification System (OCS) Market Analysis 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Occupant Classification System (OCS) market is expected to reach $3.30 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2018 to 2026. Occupant classification systems (OCS) are developed to recognize the definite presence of passenger in the seat. For advanced air bag requirement and other safety norms this system detects physique and existence of the occupant. Security regulations made by regulatory bodies to pass the NCAP test ratings is mandatory which is considered as one of a factor driving the adoption and growth of this market.



Factor such as severe safety norms for vehicles to pass the NCAP test ratings is driving the market growth. Though, public acceptance of safety technologies is impacted by high price is restraining the market growth. Moreover, leveraging allied skill for better accuracy is the opportunity for the occupant classification system (OCS) market.



Based on light-duty vehicle type, the mid-size class segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period, due to getting equipped with the popular features that are fitted in luxury vehicles. With a new variant of models and new models itself these vehicles are getting advanced. Many OEMs across the globe sells varieties of mid-size class vehicles. They are getting fitted with modern passive safety features like the occupant classification system.



The key vendors mentioned are Aisin Seiki, Aptiv, Autoliv, Calsonic Kansei Corporation, Continental, Denso, IEE Sensing, Joyson Safety Systems, Keihin Corporation, Nidec Corporation, Robert Bosch, Shanghai Shanben Industrial E.& I. Co. Ltd., TCS Corporation, TE Connectivity and ZF.



Sensor Types Covered:

Pressure Sensor

Seat Belt Tension Sensor

Technologies Covered:

Strain Gauge

Bladder

Pressure Sensitive Tape System

Sensor Technologies Covered:

Wireless

Wired

Components Covered:

Airbag Control Unit (ACU)

Sensors

Light Duty Vehicle Types Covered:

Economy Class

Luxury Class

Mid-Size Class

Sales Channels Covered:

Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

Aftermarket Channels

Electric Vehicle Types Covered:

Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)

Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

Regions Covered:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How this market evolved since the year 2016

Market size estimations, forecasts and CAGR for all the segments presented in the scope

Key Market Developments and financials of the key players

Opportunity Analysis for the new entrants

SWOT Analysis of the key players

Fastest growing markets analyzed during the forecast period



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Synopsis



2 Research Outline

2.1 Research Snapshot

2.2 Research Methodology

2.3 Research Sources

2.3.1 Primary Research Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Research Sources



3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Drivers

3.2 Restraints



4 Market Environment

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Occupant Classification System (OCS) Market, By Sensor Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Pressure Sensor

5.3 Seat Belt Tension Sensor



6 Global Occupant Classification System (OCS) Market, By Technology

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Strain Gauge

6.3 Bladder

6.4 Pressure Sensitive Tape System



7 Global Occupant Classification System (OCS) Market, By Sensor Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Wireless

7.3 Wired



8 Global Occupant Classification System (OCS) Market, By Component

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Airbag Control Unit (ACU)

8.3 Sensors



9 Global Occupant Classification System (OCS) Market, By Light Duty Vehicle Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Economy Class

9.3 Luxury Class

9.4 Mid-Size Class



10 Global Occupant Classification System (OCS) Market, By Sales Channel

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

10.3 Aftermarket Channels



11 Global Occupant Classification System (OCS) Market, By Electric Vehicle Type

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

11.3 Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)

11.4 Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

11.5 Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)



12 Global Occupant Classification System (OCS) Market, By Geography

12.1 Introduction

12.2 North America

12.3 Europe

12.4 Asia Pacific

12.5 South America

12.6 Middle East & Africa



13 Strategic Benchmarking



14 Vendors Landscape

14.1 Aisin Seiki

14.2 Aptiv

14.3 Autoliv

14.4 Calsonic Kansei Corporation

14.5 Continental

14.6 Denso

14.7 IEE Sensing

14.8 Joyson Safety Systems

14.9 Keihin Corporation

14.10 Nidec Corporation

14.11 Robert Bosch

14.12 Shanghai Shanben Industrial E.& I. Co. Ltd.

14.13 TCS Corporation

14.14 TE Connectivity

14.15 ZF



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wqhp10

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900