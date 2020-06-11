Dublin, June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Tea Polyphenols Market - Growth, Trends and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Tea Polyphenols market is forecasted to grow by registering a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period (2020-2025).



The market growth is attributed by the increasing application areas of the component because of its various benefits. Tea polyphenols consists of aflavins, tannins, catechins, and flavonoids etc.



The increasing aging population across the globe is fueling the production and consumption of tea polyphenols in various end-usage such as ready-to-drink teas, nutraceutical supplements, teas, and functional beverages. Tea polyphenols are also finding a growing space in the cosmetic industry with its beneficial biological properties, which has a great impact on anti-aging.



Key Market Trends



Increasing Usage Of Plant Based Polyphenols In Nutraceuticals



Plant polyphenols have potential health benefits, leading to high demand from pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries. Thus, the increased demand for nutraceuticals among consumers is driving the global polyphenol market. Polyphenol possesses numerous beneficial therapeutic properties. Hence, the usage of polyphenols as nutraceuticals is gradually emerging, and is gaining considerable attention from consumers. There are evidences that strongly support the role of polyphenol in preventing major chronic diseases, such as Type II diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, cancers, osteoporosis, and neurodegenerative diseases. Moreover, polyphenol-based nutraceuticals help in body weight regulation. Some of the other neutraceutical implications of tea polyphenols are cancer chemotherapy of digestive and urinary tract organs, respiratory system, skin cancer etc.



North America Holds a Prominent Share



The demand for tea polyphenol, especially in the form of functional foods, has increased substantially in the past five years, owing to the paradigm shift of consumer preference toward super foods over the supplements. Epidemiological evidence has linked the habitual consumption of tea with reduced risk of cardiovascular disorders and cancer. Green tea has been known to prevent dental caries for decades. EGCG present in tea has received significant attention for its effects on inhibition of HIV infection and multidrug-resistant Staphylococcus aureus infections in the region. Cancer remains the second leading cause of death in the United States . Studies have shown that 30-40% of all cases of cancers can be prevented by combining a healthy diet, exercise etc. These factors have led to the growth of the market in the region.



Competitive Landscape



Global Tea Polyphenols market is a fragmented market with various small and large players operating in the market. The market is gaining popularity with the growing demand from the application areas owing to the increasing health-conscious consumers. Some of the players operating in the market are Dupont, IFF(Frutarom Health), Martin Bauer Group etc.



Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1 Market Overview



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Application

5.1.1 Food and Beverage

5.1.2 Cosmetics

5.1.3 Dietary Supplements

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 United States

5.2.1.2 Canada

5.2.1.3 Mexico

5.2.1.4 Rest of North America

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.2.1 Spain

5.2.2.2 United Kingdom

5.2.2.3 Germany

5.2.2.4 France

5.2.2.5 Italy

5.2.2.6 Russia

5.2.2.7 Rest of Europe

5.2.3 Asia Pacific

5.2.3.1 China

5.2.3.2 Japan

5.2.3.3 India

5.2.3.4 Australia

5.2.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 Rest of the World



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Active Companies

6.2 Most Adopted Strategies

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Amax NutraSource, Inc.

6.4.2 A. Holliday & Company Inc

6.4.3 SV Agrofood

6.4.4 IFF(Frutarom Health)

6.4.5 DuPont

6.4.6 Martin Bauer Group

6.4.7 Taiyo International

6.4.8 Sabinsa



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



