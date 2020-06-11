Dublin, June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "COVID-19 Diagnostics - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global COVID-19 Diagnostics market accounted for $16.13 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $31.18 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period. Rise in the number of cases of COVID-19 patients across the globe and requirement to ensure accurate test results are the major factors driving the market growth. However, lack of knowledge about the coronavirus, its symptoms, and its ability to spread is restraining the market growth.



COVID-19 is an infectious disease caused due to the coronavirus. Its symptoms include mild to moderate respiratory discomfort. While most may recover without any need for special treatment, the virus can cause major issues or serious illness and even death in older individuals and persons with underlying medical problems such as diabetes and cancers. As it has been the cause of numerous deaths, and infections in the past there is an urgent need for accurate diagnostic methods.



Based on test type, the molecular segment is likely to have a huge demand as it involves the extraction of viral RNA from a patient's sample and synthesis of the complementary DNA (cDNA) followed by amplification of the viral genome. By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the well-established healthcare system and several pharmaceutical companies.



Some of the key players profiled in the COVID-19 Diagnostics Market include Alveo Technologies, Accelerate Diagnostics, Abbott Diagnostics, Aus Diagnostics, Ador Diagnostics, Akkoni Biosystems, Applied BioCode, BD Diagnostics, Cue Health, Biocartis, Co-Diagnostics, BioFire Diagnostics, Cepheid, bioMerieux, Bosch Healthcare Solutions GmbH, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Curetis, GenePOC Diagnostics, Diagenode Diagnostics and GenMark Dx.



Quantity of Users Covered:

Multiple

Single

Test Types Covered:

Serology

Molecular

End Users Covered:

Public Health Labs

Private or Commercial Labs

Physician Labs

Hospitals

Regions Covered:



North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

Italy

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

New Zealand

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Argentina

Brazil

Chile

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 End User Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global COVID-19 Diagnostics Market, By Quantity of User

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Multiple

5.3 Single



6 Global COVID-19 Diagnostics Market, By Test Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Serology

6.3 Molecular



7 Global COVID-19 Diagnostics Market, By End User

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Public Health Labs

7.3 Private or Commercial Labs

7.4 Physician Labs

7.5 Hospitals



8 Global COVID-19 Diagnostics Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 UK

8.3.3 Italy

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 Japan

8.4.2 China

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 Australia

8.4.5 New Zealand

8.4.6 South Korea

8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.5 South America

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Chile

8.5.4 Rest of South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa

8.6.1 Saudi Arabia

8.6.2 UAE

8.6.3 Qatar

8.6.4 South Africa

8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies



10 Company Profiling

10.1 Alveo Technologies

10.2 Accelerate Diagnostics

10.3 Abbott Diagnostics

10.4 Aus Diagnostics

10.5 Ador Diagnostics

10.6 Akkoni Biosystems

10.7 Applied BioCode

10.8 BD Diagnostics

10.9 Cue Health

10.10 Biocartis

10.11 Co-Diagnostics

10.12 BioFire Diagnostics

10.13 Cepheid

10.14 bioMerieux

10.15 Bosch Healthcare Solutions GmbH

10.16 Bio-Rad Laboratories

10.17 Curetis

10.18 GenePOC Diagnostics

10.19 Diagenode Diagnostics

10.20 GenMark Dx



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pf52tq

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900