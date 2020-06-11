Dublin, June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Healthcare Analytical Testing Services - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Healthcare Analytical Testing Services market accounted for $3.82 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $11.67 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period. Increasing number of clinical trials, and rising outsourcing of analytical testing by pharmaceutical companies are driving the growth of the market. However, lack of skilled professionals is restraining the growth of the market.



Healthcare analytical testing services are widely used by pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, and medical device manufacturers that support throughout the stages of their drug development. These services provide support in the process of drug development started from discovery through clinical development or clinical trials to commercial use. The primary objective of performing healthcare analytics is to gain insights into patient records, costs, hospital management, and diagnosis in order to systemize the process and obtain required data for the development of the overall healthcare sector. Furthermore, analytical testing plays a critical role in the end-to-end process of drug development and manufacturing



Based on end user, the Pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies is likely to a huge demand in the forecast period due to the tremendous amount of analytical testing required to support a product from discovery, development, and clinical trials, through manufacturing and marketing. On the basis of geography, Asia Pacific has a growing prominence due to the lower production costs and growing favorability of the regulatory environment.



Some of the key players in Healthcare Analytical Testing services Market include Almac Group, Anacura, Charles River Laboratories, Element Materials Technology, Eurofins Scientific, Frontage Labs, Icon, Intertek, Labcorp, Lgc Limited, Medpace, Merck KGAA, Pace Analytical, PPD, PRA Health Sciences, SGS, Source Bioscience, Steris PLC, Syneos Health, and Wuxi Pharmatech.



Types Covered:

Bioanalytical Testing Services

Physical Characterization Services

Method Development & Validation Service

Raw Material Testing Services

Batch-Release Testing Services

Stability Testing Services

Microbial Testing Services

Environmental Monitoring Services

Samples Covered:

Raw Materials

In-Process Samples

Finished Products

Environmental Samples

Sales Channels Covered:

Aftermarket

Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

End Users Covered:

Medical Device Companies

Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies

Contract Research Organizations

Regions Covered:



North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

UK

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Argentina

Brazil

Chile

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 End User Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Bioanalytical Testing Services

5.2.1 Virology Testing

5.2.2 Biomarker Testing

5.2.3 Cell-Based Assays

5.2.4 Immunogenicity & Neutralizing Antibody Testing

5.2.5 Pharmacokinetic Testing

5.3 Physical Characterization Services

5.3.1 Surface Area Analysis

5.3.2 Thermal Analysis

5.3.3 Laser Particle Size Analysis

5.3.4 Image Analysis

5.4 Method Development & Validation Service

5.4.1 Process Impurity Method Development & Validation

5.4.2 Cleaning Validation

5.4.3 Stability-Indicating Method Validation

5.4.4 Technical Consulting

5.4.5 Analytical Standard Characterization

5.4.6 Extractable & Leachable Method Development & Validation

5.5 Raw Material Testing Services

5.5.1 Wet Chemistry Analysis

5.5.2 Karl Fischer Analysis

5.5.3 Complete Compendial Testing

5.5.4 Container Testing

5.5.5 Heavy Metal Testing

5.6 Batch-Release Testing Services

5.6.1 Elemental Impurity Testing

5.6.2 Disintegration Testing

5.6.3 Friability Testing

5.6.4 Dissolution Testing

5.6.5 Hardness Testing

5.7 Stability Testing Services

5.7.1 Drug Substance Stability Testing

5.7.2 Accelerated Stability Testing

5.7.3 Comparative Stability Testing

5.7.4 Formulation Evaluation Stability Testing

5.7.5 Photostability Testing

5.8 Microbial Testing Services

5.8.1 Sterility Testing

5.8.2 Endotoxin Testing

5.8.3 Microbial Limit Testing

5.8.4 Water Testing

5.8.5 Preservative Efficacy Testin

5.9 Environmental Monitoring Services

5.9.1 Air Testing

5.9.2 Wastewater/Etp Testing



6 Global Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market, By Sample

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Raw Materials

6.3 In-Process Samples

6.4 Finished Products

6.5 Environmental Samples



7 Global Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market, By Sales Channel

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Aftermarket

7.3 Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider



8 Global Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Medical Device Companies

8.3 Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies

8.4 Contract Research Organizations



9 Global Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 UK

9.3.3 Italy

9.3.4 France

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.2 China

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 Australia

9.4.5 New Zealand

9.4.6 South Korea

9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.5.1 Argentina

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Chile

9.5.4 Rest of South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa

9.6.1 Saudi Arabia

9.6.2 UAE

9.6.3 Qatar

9.6.4 South Africa

9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies



11 Company Profiling

11.1 Almac Group

11.2 Anacura

11.3 Charles River Laboratories

11.4 Element Materials Technology

11.5 Eurofins Scientific

11.6 Frontage Labs

11.7 Icon

11.8 Intertek

11.9 Labcorp

11.10 Lgc Limited

11.11 Medpace

11.12 Merck KGAA

11.13 Pace Analytical

11.14 PPD

11.15 PRA Health Sciences

11.16 SGS

11.17 Source Bioscience

11.18 Steris PLC

11.19 Syneos Health

11.20 Wuxi Pharmatech



