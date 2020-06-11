Dublin, June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Healthcare Analytical Testing Services - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Healthcare Analytical Testing Services market accounted for $3.82 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $11.67 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period. Increasing number of clinical trials, and rising outsourcing of analytical testing by pharmaceutical companies are driving the growth of the market. However, lack of skilled professionals is restraining the growth of the market.
Healthcare analytical testing services are widely used by pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, and medical device manufacturers that support throughout the stages of their drug development. These services provide support in the process of drug development started from discovery through clinical development or clinical trials to commercial use. The primary objective of performing healthcare analytics is to gain insights into patient records, costs, hospital management, and diagnosis in order to systemize the process and obtain required data for the development of the overall healthcare sector. Furthermore, analytical testing plays a critical role in the end-to-end process of drug development and manufacturing
Based on end user, the Pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies is likely to a huge demand in the forecast period due to the tremendous amount of analytical testing required to support a product from discovery, development, and clinical trials, through manufacturing and marketing. On the basis of geography, Asia Pacific has a growing prominence due to the lower production costs and growing favorability of the regulatory environment.
Some of the key players in Healthcare Analytical Testing services Market include Almac Group, Anacura, Charles River Laboratories, Element Materials Technology, Eurofins Scientific, Frontage Labs, Icon, Intertek, Labcorp, Lgc Limited, Medpace, Merck KGAA, Pace Analytical, PPD, PRA Health Sciences, SGS, Source Bioscience, Steris PLC, Syneos Health, and Wuxi Pharmatech.
Types Covered:
Samples Covered:
Sales Channels Covered:
End Users Covered:
Regions Covered:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
South America
Middle East & Africa
What our report offers:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.4.1 Data Mining
2.4.2 Data Analysis
2.4.3 Data Validation
2.4.4 Research Approach
2.5 Research Sources
2.5.1 Primary Research Sources
2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources
2.5.3 Assumptions
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 End User Analysis
3.7 Emerging Markets
3.8 Impact of Covid-19
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market, By Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Bioanalytical Testing Services
5.2.1 Virology Testing
5.2.2 Biomarker Testing
5.2.3 Cell-Based Assays
5.2.4 Immunogenicity & Neutralizing Antibody Testing
5.2.5 Pharmacokinetic Testing
5.3 Physical Characterization Services
5.3.1 Surface Area Analysis
5.3.2 Thermal Analysis
5.3.3 Laser Particle Size Analysis
5.3.4 Image Analysis
5.4 Method Development & Validation Service
5.4.1 Process Impurity Method Development & Validation
5.4.2 Cleaning Validation
5.4.3 Stability-Indicating Method Validation
5.4.4 Technical Consulting
5.4.5 Analytical Standard Characterization
5.4.6 Extractable & Leachable Method Development & Validation
5.5 Raw Material Testing Services
5.5.1 Wet Chemistry Analysis
5.5.2 Karl Fischer Analysis
5.5.3 Complete Compendial Testing
5.5.4 Container Testing
5.5.5 Heavy Metal Testing
5.6 Batch-Release Testing Services
5.6.1 Elemental Impurity Testing
5.6.2 Disintegration Testing
5.6.3 Friability Testing
5.6.4 Dissolution Testing
5.6.5 Hardness Testing
5.7 Stability Testing Services
5.7.1 Drug Substance Stability Testing
5.7.2 Accelerated Stability Testing
5.7.3 Comparative Stability Testing
5.7.4 Formulation Evaluation Stability Testing
5.7.5 Photostability Testing
5.8 Microbial Testing Services
5.8.1 Sterility Testing
5.8.2 Endotoxin Testing
5.8.3 Microbial Limit Testing
5.8.4 Water Testing
5.8.5 Preservative Efficacy Testin
5.9 Environmental Monitoring Services
5.9.1 Air Testing
5.9.2 Wastewater/Etp Testing
6 Global Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market, By Sample
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Raw Materials
6.3 In-Process Samples
6.4 Finished Products
6.5 Environmental Samples
7 Global Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market, By Sales Channel
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Aftermarket
7.3 Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider
8 Global Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market, By End User
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Medical Device Companies
8.3 Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies
8.4 Contract Research Organizations
9 Global Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market, By Geography
9.1 Introduction
9.2 North America
9.2.1 US
9.2.2 Canada
9.2.3 Mexico
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 Germany
9.3.2 UK
9.3.3 Italy
9.3.4 France
9.3.5 Spain
9.3.6 Rest of Europe
9.4 Asia Pacific
9.4.1 Japan
9.4.2 China
9.4.3 India
9.4.4 Australia
9.4.5 New Zealand
9.4.6 South Korea
9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
9.5 South America
9.5.1 Argentina
9.5.2 Brazil
9.5.3 Chile
9.5.4 Rest of South America
9.6 Middle East & Africa
9.6.1 Saudi Arabia
9.6.2 UAE
9.6.3 Qatar
9.6.4 South Africa
9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
10 Key Developments
10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
10.3 New Product Launch
10.4 Expansions
10.5 Other Key Strategies
11 Company Profiling
11.1 Almac Group
11.2 Anacura
11.3 Charles River Laboratories
11.4 Element Materials Technology
11.5 Eurofins Scientific
11.6 Frontage Labs
11.7 Icon
11.8 Intertek
11.9 Labcorp
11.10 Lgc Limited
11.11 Medpace
11.12 Merck KGAA
11.13 Pace Analytical
11.14 PPD
11.15 PRA Health Sciences
11.16 SGS
11.17 Source Bioscience
11.18 Steris PLC
11.19 Syneos Health
11.20 Wuxi Pharmatech
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yz7e6w
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: