Dublin, June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Micro-LED Market by Application (Display (Smartwatch, NTE Device (AR HMD, VR HMD), Smartphone, Television, HUD, Digital Signage, Laptop and Monitor, Lighting (General, Automotive), Display Panel Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global micro-LED market size is estimated to grow from USD 409 million in 2020 to USD 18,835 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 89.3%.



Growing demand for brighter and more power-efficient display panels is driving the growth of the micro-LED market



The most significant factor driving the growth of this market is the growing demand for brighter and more power-efficient display panels for smartwatches, mobile devices, and AR/VR devices.



High penetration of micro-LED-based products in the display panel market



The display panel market is huge, and many leading industry players are working on optimizing the existing display technologies such as LED, LCD, OLED, quantum dot LED, and e-paper. Samsung is pursuing quantum dot LED and OLED, while LG Display is focusing on OLED technology. The market is dominated by Samsung, LG Display, AU Optronics, Innolux, and Japan Display. These players may enter into partnerships or collaborations, or even acquire one of the many startups that are focusing on developing micro-LED technology.



Micro-LED technology, when mature, is expected to penetrate different display applications. The huge display market offers numerous opportunities for the development of micro-LED technology, which is much brighter and low-power-consuming compared with the existing technologies, such as LCD and OLED.



Various new patents are being registered in the micro-LED market



The micro-LED market is witnessing various changes and technological innovations in chip manufacturing, chip transfer, and many other areas. Micro-LED -based products are not yet commercialized, and players are focusing primarily on prototype development and technology protection.



As 0f 2019, more than 1500 patents have been filled by 125 companies. Some players have filed patents, while others have acquired the intellectual property via license agreements, mergers, and acquisitions. Leading players filing patents for micro-LED technology are Apple (LuxVue) (US) and Ostendo Technologies (US). Many R&D labs/institutes, such as CEA-Leti (France), Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST, Hong Kong), and the University of Illinois (US), have also filed patents related to micro-LED technology.



More than 50% of micro-LED-related patents belong to mass transfer, interconnect, pixel & display architecture, and driver circuits. Around 15% of patents belong to chip structure and chip manufacturing. The remaining ones are related to epitaxy, color conversion, yield management, testing, etc.



In North America, the micro-LED market in the US is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



The US is expected to be the major contributor to the micro-LED display market in North America because of its well-established economy and the presence of a prominent smartphone, AR/VR, television, and smart wearable suppliers in the country. The rapid adoption of the latest display technologies, along with the growing number of applications, is the main reason attributed to the expected prominent share of North America in the micro-LED display market. Many leading brands, such as HP, Dell, and Apple, are headquartered in the US. These factors are expected to contribute to North America playing a key role in the growth of the micro-LED display market.



In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments and subsegments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews have been conducted with the key experts.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

3.1 Covid-19 Impact Analysis on Micro-LED Market

3.1.1 Realistic Scenario (Post-COVID-19)

3.1.2 Optimistic Scenario (Post-COVID-19)

3.1.3 Pessimistic Scenario (Post-COVID-19)



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities for Micro-LED Market Growth

4.2 Micro-LED Market for Display and Lighting Applications (2017-2026)

4.3 Smartphone, Nte Device, and Television Applications to Drive Global Micro-LED Display Market

4.4 Small and Medium-Sized Panel to Grow At Highest CAGR Between 2020 and 2026

4.5 Micro-LED Display Market, by Vertical

4.6 Leading Applications and Regions in Micro-LED Display Market by 2026



5 Market Overview

5.1 Market Dynamics

5.1.1 Drivers

5.1.1.1 Growing Demand for Brighter and More Power-Efficient Display Panels for Smartwatches, Mobile Devices, and AR/VR Devices

5.1.1.2 Increasing Interest of Electronics Giants

5.1.1.3 Interest Shown by Input/Component Suppliers in Supply Chain

5.1.2 Restraints

5.1.2.1 No Established Supply Chain and Distributed Patent Portfolio

5.1.2.2 Rising Demand for Oled

5.1.2.3 High Growth of Flexible Display Market and Adoption of Folded Displays for Smartphones in Near Future

5.1.3 Opportunities

5.1.3.1 Manufacturing of Micro-LEDs on Large Silicon Wafers

5.1.3.2 Growing Demand for Wearable Displays for Smartwatches and AR/VR HMDs

5.1.3.3 High Penetration of Micro-LED-Based Products in Display Panel Market

5.1.4 Challenges

5.1.4.1 Requirement of Huge Investments and Need for Different Manufacturing Processes as Well as Equipment Computability

5.1.4.2 Low Yield, High Cost, and Need for Improving Micro-LED Production and Mass Transfer Processes

5.1.4.3 Trade-Off Between Pixel Volume and Pixel Size



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Value Chain Analysis

6.2.1 R&D (Prototype & Ip Development)

6.2.2 Micro-LED Manufacturing (LED Foundry)

6.2.3 Mass Transfer

6.2.4 Panel Manufacturing

6.2.5 Product Integration

6.2.6 Input Suppliers

6.2.6.1 Wafer Suppliers

6.2.6.2 Driver/Controller Suppliers

6.2.6.3 Manufacturing Equipment Suppliers

6.2.6.4 Other Suppliers

6.3 Patent Analysis

6.4 Micro-LED: Current Capability and Technology Status

6.5 Commercialization Potential of Micro-LED in Different Devices

6.5.1 Device Comparison and Specification Requirement

6.5.1.1 Small and Medium-Sized Devices

6.5.1.2 Large Devices

6.6 Impact of Covid-19 on Micro-LED Market



7 Micro-LED Market, by Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Display

7.2.1 Near-to-Eye (Nte) Devices

7.2.1.1 AR HMD

7.2.1.1.1 Global Spread of Covid-19 is Major Factor Responsible for Declining Revenue in 2020

7.2.1.2 VR HMD

7.2.1.2.1 Surge in Demand for VR HMD in Numerous Applications is Key Factor Fueling Demand for Micro-LEDs

7.2.2 Smartwatch

7.2.2.1 Growing Demand for High Brightness Display Smartwatches is Propelling Demand for Micro-LEDs

7.2.3 Television

7.2.3.1 Problems Associated with Mass-Production of Televisions Using Micro-LED Technology Likely to be Potential Restraint for Market Growth

7.2.4 Head-Up Display (Hud)

7.2.4.1 Growing Demand for Better Head-Up Displays in Automotive Sector Driving Market Growth

7.2.5 Smartphone and Tablet

7.2.5.1 High Luminosity and Power Efficiency Offered by Micro-LED Technology Likely to Boost Adoption Among Smartphone Manufacturers

7.2.6 Monitor and Laptop

7.2.6.1 Limitations Associated with Implementing Micro-LED Technology in Large-Format Devices May Result in Late Commercialization of Micro-LED Technology for Laptops and Monitors

7.2.7 Digital Signage

7.2.7.1 High Brightness and Better Contrast Ratio are Driving Adoption of Micro-LED Technology in Digital Signage

7.3 Lighting

7.3.1 General Lighting

7.3.1.1 Extensive Utilization in Development of Backlit Lighting Panels for Consumer Products Anticipated to Drive Growth of Micro-LED Market for General Lighting

7.3.2 Automotive Lighting

7.3.2.1 Surging Demand for Smart Headlights in Automotive Sector Anticipated to Encourage Adoption of Micro-LEDs



8 Micro-LED Display Market, by Resolution and Brightness

8.1 Resolution

8.1.1 Increasing Demand for High-Resolution Displays Drives Micro-LED Display Market

8.2 Brightness

8.2.1 Micro-Leds Can Render More Brightness Than Any Other Display Technology

8.3 Micro-LED Product Launches and Their Features



9 Micro-LED Display Market, by Panel Size

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Microdisplay

9.2.1 Companies are Focusing on Developing Prototypes of Microdisplays

9.3 Small and Medium-Sized Panel

9.3.1 Mass Production of Micro-LED-Based Small and Medium-Sized Panels Currently Has Few Unresolved Issues

9.4 Large Panel

9.4.1 Micro-LED-Based Large Display Panels Increase Cost of End Products



10 Micro-LED Display Market, by Vertical

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Consumer Electronics

10.2.1 Consumer Electronics is Most Attractive Segment in Micro-LED Display Market

10.3 Advertising

10.3.1 Digital Signage is the Most Promising Segment in Micro-LED Display Market for Advertising

10.4 Automotive

10.4.1 Hud Holds Highest Potential in Micro-LED Market for Automotive Vertical

10.5 Aerospace & Defense

10.5.1 AR and VR Hmds are Key Applications for Micro-LED Displays in Aerospace & Defense Vertical

10.6 Others

10.6.1 Nte Devices are Expected to Contribute to Overall Growth of Micro-LED Display Market for Others Segment



11 Micro-LED Market, by Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 APAC

11.3 North America

11.4 Europe

11.5 Rest of the World (RoW)



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Micro-LED Market: Ranking Analysis (2018)

12.3 Competitive Scenario

12.3.1 Product Developments

12.3.2 Agreements

12.3.3 Expansions

12.3.4 Mergers, Acquisitions, and Investments

12.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping, 2019

12.4.1 Visionary Leaders

12.4.2 Dynamic Differentiators

12.4.3 Innovators

12.4.4 Emerging Companies

12.5 Strength of Product Portfolio

12.6 Business Strategy Excellence



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Key Players

13.1.1 Apple (Luxvue)

13.1.2 Oculus VR (Infiniled)

13.1.3 Sony

13.1.4 Samsung Electronics

13.1.5 X-Celeprint

13.1.6 Epistar

13.1.7 Glo Ab

13.1.8 Verlase Technologies

13.1.9 Jade Bird Display Inc.

13.1.10 Aledia

13.2 Key Innovators

13.2.1 Mikro Mesa Technology

13.2.2 Vuereal

13.2.3 Uniqarta

13.2.4 Allos Semiconductors

13.2.5 Plessey Semiconductors

13.2.6 Playnitride

13.2.7 Ostendo Technologies

13.2.8 Sharp Corporation (ELUX Inc.)

13.2.9 University of Sheffield (Epipix Ltd.)

13.2.10 Micledi

13.2.11 Microluce

13.2.12 Tianma

13.2.13 Visionox

13.3 Other Important Players

13.3.1 Lumens

13.3.2 Lumiode

13.3.3 Rohinni

13.3.4 Cooledge

13.3.5 Nichia

13.3.6 PRP Optoelectronics

13.3.7 CSOT

13.3.8 Konka

13.4 Research Institutes and Labs

13.4.1 Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) (Eosrl)

13.4.2 Changchun Institute

13.4.3 Iii-V Lab

13.4.4 Cea-Leti

13.4.5 Hong Kong University of Science and Technology

13.4.6 Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft

13.5 Input Suppliers

13.5.1 Jasper Display

13.5.2 Crystalwise Technology

13.5.3 Unimicron

13.5.4 Luminit

13.5.5 Macroblock

13.5.6 Himax

13.6 Significant Display Players Entering Market

13.6.1 Foxconn (Sharp/ELUX/Innolux)

13.6.2 BOE Technology

13.6.3 AU Optronics

13.6.4 LG Display



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3lb7m9

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900