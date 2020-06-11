Dublin, June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Micro-LED Market by Application (Display (Smartwatch, NTE Device (AR HMD, VR HMD), Smartphone, Television, HUD, Digital Signage, Laptop and Monitor, Lighting (General, Automotive), Display Panel Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global micro-LED market size is estimated to grow from USD 409 million in 2020 to USD 18,835 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 89.3%.
Growing demand for brighter and more power-efficient display panels is driving the growth of the micro-LED market
The most significant factor driving the growth of this market is the growing demand for brighter and more power-efficient display panels for smartwatches, mobile devices, and AR/VR devices.
High penetration of micro-LED-based products in the display panel market
The display panel market is huge, and many leading industry players are working on optimizing the existing display technologies such as LED, LCD, OLED, quantum dot LED, and e-paper. Samsung is pursuing quantum dot LED and OLED, while LG Display is focusing on OLED technology. The market is dominated by Samsung, LG Display, AU Optronics, Innolux, and Japan Display. These players may enter into partnerships or collaborations, or even acquire one of the many startups that are focusing on developing micro-LED technology.
Micro-LED technology, when mature, is expected to penetrate different display applications. The huge display market offers numerous opportunities for the development of micro-LED technology, which is much brighter and low-power-consuming compared with the existing technologies, such as LCD and OLED.
Various new patents are being registered in the micro-LED market
The micro-LED market is witnessing various changes and technological innovations in chip manufacturing, chip transfer, and many other areas. Micro-LED -based products are not yet commercialized, and players are focusing primarily on prototype development and technology protection.
As 0f 2019, more than 1500 patents have been filled by 125 companies. Some players have filed patents, while others have acquired the intellectual property via license agreements, mergers, and acquisitions. Leading players filing patents for micro-LED technology are Apple (LuxVue) (US) and Ostendo Technologies (US). Many R&D labs/institutes, such as CEA-Leti (France), Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST, Hong Kong), and the University of Illinois (US), have also filed patents related to micro-LED technology.
More than 50% of micro-LED-related patents belong to mass transfer, interconnect, pixel & display architecture, and driver circuits. Around 15% of patents belong to chip structure and chip manufacturing. The remaining ones are related to epitaxy, color conversion, yield management, testing, etc.
In North America, the micro-LED market in the US is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
The US is expected to be the major contributor to the micro-LED display market in North America because of its well-established economy and the presence of a prominent smartphone, AR/VR, television, and smart wearable suppliers in the country. The rapid adoption of the latest display technologies, along with the growing number of applications, is the main reason attributed to the expected prominent share of North America in the micro-LED display market. Many leading brands, such as HP, Dell, and Apple, are headquartered in the US. These factors are expected to contribute to North America playing a key role in the growth of the micro-LED display market.
In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments and subsegments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews have been conducted with the key experts.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
3.1 Covid-19 Impact Analysis on Micro-LED Market
3.1.1 Realistic Scenario (Post-COVID-19)
3.1.2 Optimistic Scenario (Post-COVID-19)
3.1.3 Pessimistic Scenario (Post-COVID-19)
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities for Micro-LED Market Growth
4.2 Micro-LED Market for Display and Lighting Applications (2017-2026)
4.3 Smartphone, Nte Device, and Television Applications to Drive Global Micro-LED Display Market
4.4 Small and Medium-Sized Panel to Grow At Highest CAGR Between 2020 and 2026
4.5 Micro-LED Display Market, by Vertical
4.6 Leading Applications and Regions in Micro-LED Display Market by 2026
5 Market Overview
5.1 Market Dynamics
5.1.1 Drivers
5.1.1.1 Growing Demand for Brighter and More Power-Efficient Display Panels for Smartwatches, Mobile Devices, and AR/VR Devices
5.1.1.2 Increasing Interest of Electronics Giants
5.1.1.3 Interest Shown by Input/Component Suppliers in Supply Chain
5.1.2 Restraints
5.1.2.1 No Established Supply Chain and Distributed Patent Portfolio
5.1.2.2 Rising Demand for Oled
5.1.2.3 High Growth of Flexible Display Market and Adoption of Folded Displays for Smartphones in Near Future
5.1.3 Opportunities
5.1.3.1 Manufacturing of Micro-LEDs on Large Silicon Wafers
5.1.3.2 Growing Demand for Wearable Displays for Smartwatches and AR/VR HMDs
5.1.3.3 High Penetration of Micro-LED-Based Products in Display Panel Market
5.1.4 Challenges
5.1.4.1 Requirement of Huge Investments and Need for Different Manufacturing Processes as Well as Equipment Computability
5.1.4.2 Low Yield, High Cost, and Need for Improving Micro-LED Production and Mass Transfer Processes
5.1.4.3 Trade-Off Between Pixel Volume and Pixel Size
6 Industry Trends
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Value Chain Analysis
6.2.1 R&D (Prototype & Ip Development)
6.2.2 Micro-LED Manufacturing (LED Foundry)
6.2.3 Mass Transfer
6.2.4 Panel Manufacturing
6.2.5 Product Integration
6.2.6 Input Suppliers
6.2.6.1 Wafer Suppliers
6.2.6.2 Driver/Controller Suppliers
6.2.6.3 Manufacturing Equipment Suppliers
6.2.6.4 Other Suppliers
6.3 Patent Analysis
6.4 Micro-LED: Current Capability and Technology Status
6.5 Commercialization Potential of Micro-LED in Different Devices
6.5.1 Device Comparison and Specification Requirement
6.5.1.1 Small and Medium-Sized Devices
6.5.1.2 Large Devices
6.6 Impact of Covid-19 on Micro-LED Market
7 Micro-LED Market, by Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Display
7.2.1 Near-to-Eye (Nte) Devices
7.2.1.1 AR HMD
7.2.1.1.1 Global Spread of Covid-19 is Major Factor Responsible for Declining Revenue in 2020
7.2.1.2 VR HMD
7.2.1.2.1 Surge in Demand for VR HMD in Numerous Applications is Key Factor Fueling Demand for Micro-LEDs
7.2.2 Smartwatch
7.2.2.1 Growing Demand for High Brightness Display Smartwatches is Propelling Demand for Micro-LEDs
7.2.3 Television
7.2.3.1 Problems Associated with Mass-Production of Televisions Using Micro-LED Technology Likely to be Potential Restraint for Market Growth
7.2.4 Head-Up Display (Hud)
7.2.4.1 Growing Demand for Better Head-Up Displays in Automotive Sector Driving Market Growth
7.2.5 Smartphone and Tablet
7.2.5.1 High Luminosity and Power Efficiency Offered by Micro-LED Technology Likely to Boost Adoption Among Smartphone Manufacturers
7.2.6 Monitor and Laptop
7.2.6.1 Limitations Associated with Implementing Micro-LED Technology in Large-Format Devices May Result in Late Commercialization of Micro-LED Technology for Laptops and Monitors
7.2.7 Digital Signage
7.2.7.1 High Brightness and Better Contrast Ratio are Driving Adoption of Micro-LED Technology in Digital Signage
7.3 Lighting
7.3.1 General Lighting
7.3.1.1 Extensive Utilization in Development of Backlit Lighting Panels for Consumer Products Anticipated to Drive Growth of Micro-LED Market for General Lighting
7.3.2 Automotive Lighting
7.3.2.1 Surging Demand for Smart Headlights in Automotive Sector Anticipated to Encourage Adoption of Micro-LEDs
8 Micro-LED Display Market, by Resolution and Brightness
8.1 Resolution
8.1.1 Increasing Demand for High-Resolution Displays Drives Micro-LED Display Market
8.2 Brightness
8.2.1 Micro-Leds Can Render More Brightness Than Any Other Display Technology
8.3 Micro-LED Product Launches and Their Features
9 Micro-LED Display Market, by Panel Size
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Microdisplay
9.2.1 Companies are Focusing on Developing Prototypes of Microdisplays
9.3 Small and Medium-Sized Panel
9.3.1 Mass Production of Micro-LED-Based Small and Medium-Sized Panels Currently Has Few Unresolved Issues
9.4 Large Panel
9.4.1 Micro-LED-Based Large Display Panels Increase Cost of End Products
10 Micro-LED Display Market, by Vertical
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Consumer Electronics
10.2.1 Consumer Electronics is Most Attractive Segment in Micro-LED Display Market
10.3 Advertising
10.3.1 Digital Signage is the Most Promising Segment in Micro-LED Display Market for Advertising
10.4 Automotive
10.4.1 Hud Holds Highest Potential in Micro-LED Market for Automotive Vertical
10.5 Aerospace & Defense
10.5.1 AR and VR Hmds are Key Applications for Micro-LED Displays in Aerospace & Defense Vertical
10.6 Others
10.6.1 Nte Devices are Expected to Contribute to Overall Growth of Micro-LED Display Market for Others Segment
11 Micro-LED Market, by Region
11.1 Introduction
11.2 APAC
11.3 North America
11.4 Europe
11.5 Rest of the World (RoW)
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Overview
12.2 Micro-LED Market: Ranking Analysis (2018)
12.3 Competitive Scenario
12.3.1 Product Developments
12.3.2 Agreements
12.3.3 Expansions
12.3.4 Mergers, Acquisitions, and Investments
12.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping, 2019
12.4.1 Visionary Leaders
12.4.2 Dynamic Differentiators
12.4.3 Innovators
12.4.4 Emerging Companies
12.5 Strength of Product Portfolio
12.6 Business Strategy Excellence
13 Company Profiles
13.1 Key Players
13.1.1 Apple (Luxvue)
13.1.2 Oculus VR (Infiniled)
13.1.3 Sony
13.1.4 Samsung Electronics
13.1.5 X-Celeprint
13.1.6 Epistar
13.1.7 Glo Ab
13.1.8 Verlase Technologies
13.1.9 Jade Bird Display Inc.
13.1.10 Aledia
13.2 Key Innovators
13.2.1 Mikro Mesa Technology
13.2.2 Vuereal
13.2.3 Uniqarta
13.2.4 Allos Semiconductors
13.2.5 Plessey Semiconductors
13.2.6 Playnitride
13.2.7 Ostendo Technologies
13.2.8 Sharp Corporation (ELUX Inc.)
13.2.9 University of Sheffield (Epipix Ltd.)
13.2.10 Micledi
13.2.11 Microluce
13.2.12 Tianma
13.2.13 Visionox
13.3 Other Important Players
13.3.1 Lumens
13.3.2 Lumiode
13.3.3 Rohinni
13.3.4 Cooledge
13.3.5 Nichia
13.3.6 PRP Optoelectronics
13.3.7 CSOT
13.3.8 Konka
13.4 Research Institutes and Labs
13.4.1 Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) (Eosrl)
13.4.2 Changchun Institute
13.4.3 Iii-V Lab
13.4.4 Cea-Leti
13.4.5 Hong Kong University of Science and Technology
13.4.6 Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft
13.5 Input Suppliers
13.5.1 Jasper Display
13.5.2 Crystalwise Technology
13.5.3 Unimicron
13.5.4 Luminit
13.5.5 Macroblock
13.5.6 Himax
13.6 Significant Display Players Entering Market
13.6.1 Foxconn (Sharp/ELUX/Innolux)
13.6.2 BOE Technology
13.6.3 AU Optronics
13.6.4 LG Display
