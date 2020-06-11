Dublin, June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bioethanol Market by Feedstock (Starch Based, Sugar Based, Cellulose Based), End-use Industry (Transportation, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, Alcoholic Beverages), Fuel Blend (E5, E10, E15 to E70, E75 & E85), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The market size for bioethanol was USD 43.2 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 64.8 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 14% between 2020 and 2025.



The global bioethanol industry has witnessed high growth primarily because of the mandatory usage of bioethanol fuel blends in many countries, especially in transportation vehicles. The countries are looking for an alternative fuel source with less greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. They also want to achieve energy security by reducing their dependence on crude oil imports.

In terms of both value and volume, starch-based feedstock is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Starch-based feedstock for bioethanol production is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, in terms of value as well as volume. The growth of this feedstock is attributed to the high production of the corn crop in the US. Corn is the most widely used starch-based feedstock for bioethanol production, owing to its large-scale availability. In addition to bioethanol, starch-based feedstock also produces co-products, such as corn syrup, distilled dried grains, and animal feed. Thus, producers are opting for the use of corn or starch-based feedstock in bioethanol production.



Transportation end-use industry segment is projected to lead the bioethanol market from 2020 to 2025.



The use of gasoline in vehicles releases large amount GHGs in the atmosphere, causing air pollution and global warming. Bioethanol is mixed with petroleum and the fuel-blend burns more efficiently and lower the carbon emission rate of the vehicles. Bioethanol is also cheaper than petroleum, and thus countries are trying to use it as an alternative fuel to reduce their crude oil dependency; and thus, boosting the bioethanol consumption in the transportation end-use industry in the process.



In terms of both value and volume, the North American market is projected to contribute to the maximum market share during the forecast period.



In terms of value, the North America region is projected to be the largest market for bioethanol market from 2020 to 2025 due to large production facilities and more fuel consumption in countries, including the US, Canada, and Mexico. The demand is supported by mandating the use of higher ethanol blends in the US and Canada. This will increase the demand for bioethanol in the market.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Significant Opportunities in the Bioethanol Market

4.2 Bioethanol Market, by Blend And Country in North America

4.3 Bioethanol Market Growth, by Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Need for Energy Security by Countries

5.2.1.2 Adoption of Higher Blending Standards Leading to Higher Consumption of Bioethanol

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Rising Demand for Electric Vehicles And Phase-Out of Fossil Fuel Vehicles

5.2.2.2 Engine Modification Required for Higher Blends of Bioethanol

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Rising Demand From the Pharmaceutical Industry

5.2.3.2 Policy Changes Regarding the Use of Bioethanol Blends

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Adverse Environmental Impact of Bioethanol Production

5.3 Impact of Covid-19 Outbreak

5.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.4.2 Threat of New Entrants

5.4.3 Threat of Substitutes

5.4.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5.5 YC, Ycc Drivers

5.6 Value Chain Analysis of the Bioethanol Market

5.6.1 Raw Material Procurement

5.6.2 Bioethanol Production Plants

5.6.3 Distribution Channels

5.6.4 Application Industries

5.7 Key Markets for Export/Import

5.8 Bioethanol Patent Analysis

5.9 Technological Analysis

5.9.1 Technology for Starch-Based Feedstock (Corn)

5.9.1.1 Dry Mill Method

5.9.1.2 Wet Mill Method

5.9.2 Difference Between Dry Mill Method And Wet Mill Method

5.9.3 Bioethanol From Sugarcane

5.9.4 Sugar Vs Starch

5.1 Region-Wise Mandates

5.10.1 North America

5.10.2 Europe

5.10.3 APAC

5.10.4 South America



6 Bioethanol Market, by Feedstock

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Starch-Based

6.2.1 US to Drive the Starch-Based Feedstock Segment During the Forecast Period

6.3 Sugar-Based

6.3.1 Brazil Was the Largest Consumer of Sugar-Based Feedstock for Bioethanol Production in 2019

6.4 Cellulose Based

6.4.1 Growing Concerns About Food Security to Drive the Cellulose-Based Feedstock Segment

6.5 Others



7 Bioethanol Market, by Fuel Blend

7.1 Introduction

7.2 E5

7.2.1 Developing Countries Expected to Adopt E5, Which Would Drive the Market During the Forecast Period

7.3 E10

7.3.1 Increasing Adoption of E10 Blending by Countries to Lead to the Fastest Growth of This Segment

7.4 E15 to E70

7.4.1 Brazil Dominates the E15-E70 Blend Segment And Has the Highest Ethanol-Fuel Blend Ratio in the World

7.5 E75 & E85

7.5.1 These Blends are Mostly Used in Flex-Fuel Vehicles as Other Vehicles are Not Compatible with Them

7.6 Others



8 Bioethanol Market, by End-Use Industry

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Transportation

8.2.1 Changes in Ethanol Blending Mandates to Increase the Demand for Bioethanol

8.3 Alcoholic Beverages

8.3.1 Bioethanol Is a Major Component of Alcoholic Beverages, And the Industry Is Projected to Grow At a Moderate Pace

8.4 Cosmetics

8.4.1 Bioethanol Is Skin-Friendly And Odorless; And Therefore, Used in Cosmetic Products

8.5 Pharmaceuticals

8.5.1 Bioethanol Manufacturers in the US And Europe are Producing Bioethanol in Bulk to Meet the Demand for Hand Sanitizers

8.6 Others



9 Bioethanol Market, by Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.3 Europe And Middle East & Africa (EMEA)

9.4 APAC

9.5 South America



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Market Evaluation Framework

10.2.1 Expansion

10.2.2 Merger & Acquisition

10.2.3 Divestment

10.2.4 Agreement/Partnership

10.3 Company Evaluation Matrix Definitions

10.3.1 Emerging Leaders

10.3.2 Product Footprint

10.3.3 Star

10.3.4 Pervasive

10.4 Market Share Analysis



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM)

11.2 Poet Llc

11.3 Green Plains

11.4 Valero Energy Corporation

11.5 Tereos

11.6 Raizen

11.7 Flint Hills Resources

11.8 Pacific Ethanol

11.9 The Andersons Inc.

11.10 Sekab Biofuels & Chemicals AB

11.11 Other Players

11.11.1 Pannonia Bio

11.11.2 BP Plc.

11.11.3 Absolute Energy Inc

11.11.4 Sire

11.11.5 Big River Resources

11.11.6 United Petroleum

11.11.7 Aemetis

11.11.8 Cropenergies

11.11.9 White Energy Inc.

11.11.10 Guardian Energy Management



