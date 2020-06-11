Dublin, June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "COVID-19 Pipelines - Cell Therapies, Diagnostics, Treatments, & Vaccines" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This comprehensive report provides coverage of the rapidly evolving pandemic, with an emphasis on the emerging role of cell therapies in the prevention and management of the COVID-19.

While there is not yet an approved treatment for COVID-19, the scientific, medical, and regulatory agencies are making heroic efforts to bring out new medicines. Numerous COVID-19 product categories have emerged, including vaccines, antibodies, antivirals, repurposed drugs, RNA-based drugs, and cell-based therapies, as well as other approaches, such as enzymes, peptides, and glycoproteins. This report explores each of these product development categories in detail, presenting the products under development and timelines for them to come to market. Special attention is given to the critical role of cell-based therapies in the management of the global pandemic.

To accelerate the development of therapies against COVID-19, the repurposing of existing drugs is being explored by numerous market competitors. For example, Barcitinib is being explored because of its anti-inflammatory effect and possible ability to reduce viral entry. A specific dose of the anti-HIV combination, Lopinavir-Nitonavir, is now in clinical trials with Arbidol or Ribavirin. Remdesivir, developed by Gilead Sciences, was earlier tested in patients with Ebola virus and has shown promise in animal models for MERS and SARS. Remdesivir has reached Phase III in the U.S. and China.

Favipiravir, a purine nucleoside leading to inaccurate viral RNA synthesis, was previously developed by Toyama Chemical of Japan and has now been approved for a clinical trial as a drug for the treatment of COVID-19. Chloroquine has shown itself to be effective in treating COVID-19 in China. Dozens of companies are rushing vaccine development and proceeding toward clinical trials. As select examples, the U.S. NIH initiated a Phase I trial in Seattle evaluating an investigational vaccine (mRNA-1273) created by NIAID scientists and their collaborators at Moderna, Inc. Sanofi and Regeneron launched a Phase II/II trial in New York evaluating the IL-6 targeted Kevzara. Inovio Pharmaceuticals is advancing its vaccine into human trials within the U.S. and intends to produce one million doses of it by the end of the year.

Globally, the healthcare industry is using every weapon in its armory to suppress the threat from the virus, including the use of living therapies such as natural killer (NK) cells, T-cells, stem cells, and exosomes. While many novel approaches are being investigated, stem cells - mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) in particular - are showing intriguing potential for the treatment of COVID-19.

COVID-19 Market Trends

The aim of this report is to gather existing research on COVID-19, reveal key insights, and position the reader to identify emerging market opportunities related to the Coronavirus pandemic. It provides comprehensive coverage of the outbreak, highlights global competitors involved in the fight against COVID-19, and presents product development pipelines, diagnostic testing approaches, vaccine development programs, regulatory approvals, and importantly, trend rate data for COVID-19 scientific publications, patents, and clinical trials on a worldwide basis.

Key Topics Covered:



1. REPORT OVERVIEW

2. CORONAVIRUS: STRUCTURE, INFECTION, REPLICATION, SYMPTOMS

2.1 Start of the Outbreak

2.2 The Symptoms of COVID-19

2.3 Progression of COVID-19

2.4 The Incubation Period for COVID-19

2.5 Duration of the Disease

2.6 Case Fatality Rate

2.7 Modes of COVID-19 Transmission

2.8 Clinical Case Management

3. GLOBAL STATISTICS ON COVID-19

3.1 The Steady Increase in Global Number of Confirmed Cases

3.2 Top Five Most Affected Countries

3.4 The Ebb and Flow of COVID-19 Cases

3.5 Africa Spared the Worst of the Pandemic

3.6 Number of Laboratory Tests Conducted by Select Countries

3.7 Top Four Countries with Number of COVID-Tests

4. FUNDING FOR COVID-19 RESEARCH

4.1 Contributions to WHO for COVID-19 Appeal

4.1.1 Contingency Fund for Emergencies

4.2 National Institutes of Health (NIH) Funding for COVID-19 Research

4.3 Funding for COVID-19 Research from U.S. Stimulus Bill

5. PUBLISHED SCIENTIFIC PAPERS ON COVID-19

5.1 Published Papers by Category

5.2 Notable Journal Articles

6. PATENTS OF SARS AND MERS WITH POSSIBLE RELEVANCE TO COVID-19

6.1 Types of SARS and MERS Patents

6.2 Key Proteins Described in the Patents and their Roles in Viral Infection

6.3 Patents and Potential Drug Candidates Related to Key Protein Targets

6.4 Patents of Existing Drugs with Potential Applications for COVID-19

6.5 Selected Patents Related to Small Molecule Drug Candidates

6.5.1 Compounds with Potential Effects on Key Proteins of COVID-19

6.5.2 Small Molecules Identified by Structure Similarity and Therapeutic Usage

6.6 Distributions of Biologics Patents Related to SARS and MERS

6.6.1 Patents of SARS Antibodies

6.7 Distribution of Patents of Vaccines Related to SARS/MERS

6.8 Distribution of RNAi Patents related to SARS/MERS

7. CLINICAL TRIALS LANDSCAPE FOR COVID-19

7.1 COVID-19 Clinical Trials by Country/Region

7.2 Clinical Trials by Study Type

7.2.1 Types of Interventions in the Ongoing COVID-19 Clinical Trials

7.2.1.1 Proposed Pharmacological Interventions in COVID-19 Clinical Trials

7.2.1.2 ATMPs under Investigation in COVID-19 Trials

7.3 COVID-19 Clinical Trials by Stage of Development

7.3.4 COVID-19 Clinical Trials by Funding Type

7.3.4.1 Industry-Sponsored Clinical Trials against COVID-19

7.4 Upcoming Readouts from Ongoing COVID-19 Clinical Trials

8. COVID-19'S NEGATIVE/POSIVE IMPACTS ON HEALTHCARE INDUSTRY

8.1 Negative Impacts

8.1.1 Disruption of Big Clinical Trials by COVID-19 Pandemic

8.1.2 15-Fold Increase in Clinical Trial Suspensions

8.1.3 Specific Examples of Clinical Trials Threatened by COVID-19

8.1.4 Delayed Readouts due to COVID-19

8.1.5 Shortages of Patients for Phase III due to COVID-19

8.1.6 Most Hit Pivotal Trials

8.1.7 Threat to Trials of Near-Term Blockbusters

8.1.8 COVID-19's Deleterious Effects on Elective Procedures

8.1.9 COVID-19 Infected Cardiovascular Companies

8.1.10 Delayed Acquisitions due to COVID-19

8.1.11 Stalling of Biotech Flotations by COVID-19

8.1.12 Financial Damages to the Pharmaceutical Industry due to COVID-19

8.2 Positive Impacts

8.2.1 Sizeable Opportunities for Some Collaborations

8.2.2 COVID-19 Market Movers

8.2.3 COVID-19 Events that Pushed the Share Prices up

8.2.3.1 Johnson & Johnson

8.2.3.2 Gilead Sciences

8.2.3.3 Roche

8.2.3.4 Sanofi

8.2.3.5 BioNTech

8.2.3.6 Moderna

8.2.3.7 Vir Biotechnology

8.2.3.8 Takeda

8.2.3.9 CytoDyn

8.2.4 COVID-19-Related Stock Risers

9. MEDICINES IN DEVELOPMENT FOR COVID-19

9.1 The First Medicine to Reach the Market

9.1.1 Spectrum of Drugs

9.1.2 Difficulties in Making a Drug in Time

9.1.2.1 Bargain Search

9.1.2.2 Three Stages in Development

9.1.2.3 Massive Demand

9.1.3 Generic for Remdesivir

9.1.4 Concern about Access to COVID-19 Medicine

9.2 FDA's CTAP to Accelerate COVID-19 Drug Development

9.2.1 CTAP's Activities in a Snapshot

10. EMERGING VACCINE TREATMENTS FOR COVID-19

10.1 Protein Sub-Unit Vaccines in Development against COVID-19

10.2 RNA-Based Vaccines

10.3 Non-Replicating Viral Vector Vaccines

10.4 DNA Vaccines in Development for COVID-19

10.5 Inactivated Virus Vaccines in Development for COVID-19

10.6 Virus-like Particle Vaccines in Development for COVID-19

10.7 The Nearest Vaccine

10.8 Additional COVID-19 Vaccine Projects

10.9 CEPI's Call for Vaccine Fund

10.10 Clinical Trial Costs for Developing a Viral Vaccine

10.11 The Usual Pattern of Revenue Generation by Viral Vaccines

10.11.1 Historical Sales of Vaccines for Previous Pandemics

10.11.2 Historic Sales of H1N1 Influenza Vaccines

10.12 Recent Vaccine Collaborations

10.13 Companies Capable of Producing Vaccines on a Global Scale

10.14 Big Pharma in COVID-19 Vaccines

11. ANTIBODY THERAPIES IN DEVELOPMENT FOR COVID-19

12. ANTIVIRAL DRUGS IN DEVELOPMENT FOR COVID-19

12.1 Estimated Cost of COVID-19 Antiviral Therapeutic Development

12.2 A Competitor for Gilead

12.3 Remdesivir: The First to Reach the Market

12.3.1 Hints of a Hope from Remdesivir Results

12.3.2 Interim Data for Remdesivir

12.3.3 Sales Forecast for Remdesivir

12.4 Structure of Remdesivir

12.4.1 Mechanism of Action of Remdesivir

12.5 Additional COVID-19 Therapeutic Projects

13. REPURPOSED DRUG CANDIDATES AGAINST COVID-19

14. CELL-BASED THERAPIES IN DEVELOPMENT FOR COVID-19

14.1 Brief Descriptions of Stem Cell-Based Clinical Trials for COVID-19

14.1.1 NCT04313322 (Stem Cells Arabia)

14.1.2 NCT04366063 (Royan Institute)

14.1.3 NCT04252118 (Beijing 302 Hospital)

14.1.4 NCT04346368 (Guangzhou Institute of Respiratory Disease)

14.1.5 NCT04331613 (Chinese Academy of Sciences)

14.1.6 NCT04390139 (Banc de Sang i Teixits)

14.1.7 NCT04355728 (Camillo Ricordi)

14.1.8 NCT04299152 (Tianhe Stem Cell Biotechnologies, Inc)

14.1.9 NCT04269525 (ZhiYong Peng)

14.1.10 NCT04390152 (BioXcellerator)

14.1.12 NCT04362189 (Hope Biosciences)

14.1.13 NCT04371393 (Icahn School of Medicine/Mesoblast, Inc)

14.1.14 NCT04365101 (Celularity Incorporated)

14.1.15 NCT04367077 (Athersys, Inc)

14.2 MSCs: The Most SuiTable Cells to be used Against COVID-19

15. MEDICAL DEVICES IN DEVELOPMENT FOR COVID-19

15.1 The Scramble for Mechanical Ventilators

15.2 Ventilator Shortages

16. COMMERCIALLY AVAILABLE DIAGNOSTICS FOR COVID-19

16.1 PCR Tests (Viral RNA Tests)

16.2 Serology Tests (Antibody Tests)

16.3 Antigen Tests

16.3.1 Number of EUAs Granted to Viral RNA Tests and Antibody Tests

16.3.2 Specific Issues with Antibody Tests

16.3.3 Roche's Antibody Test: Maximum Sensitivity and Specificity

16.4 The First COVID-19 Antigen Test

16.5 At-Home COVID-19 Sample Collection Kit

16.6 Top Ten COVID-19 Diagnostic Companies

16.7 The Deluge of Testing Options

17. MARKET ANALYSIS

17.1 Global COVID-19 Vaccine Market

17.2 Global Market for Antiviral Drugs against COVID-19

17.3 Global Market for Diagnostic Tests for COVID-19

17.3.1 Global Market for COVID-19 Testing Kits by Technology

17.4 COVID-19 Addressable Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) Market

17.5 Estimated COVID-19 Addressable Critical Care Device Market

17.6 Global Market for Other COVID-19-Related Medical Supplies

17.6.1 Market Shares of Face Masks by Type of Material

17.6.2 Global Market Share for Hand Sanitizers by Type

17.7 Global COVID-19 Treatment Market

18. CELL THERAPY COMPANIES JOINING FORCES AGAINST COVID-19

18.1 Aspire Health Science

18.2 Athersys, Inc.

18.3 AlloVir

18.4 Bonus BioGroup, Ltd.

18.5 Caladrius Biosciences

18.6 Capricor Therapeutics

18.7 Celularity

18.8 Celltex Therapeutics Corporation

18.9 Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

18.10 Cynata Therapeutics

18.11 FibroGenesis

18.12 GC LabCell

18.13 Global Institute of Stem Cell Therapy and Research (GIOSTAR)

18.14 Healios KK

18.15 Hope Biosciences

18.16 Kimera Labs, Inc.

18.17 Lattice Biologics, Ltd.

18.18. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc.

18.19 Mesoblast, Ltd.

18.20 NantKwest, Inc.

18.21 Orbsen Therapeutics

18.22 Organicell

18.23 Pluristem Therapeutics, Inc.

18.24 Tianhe Stem Cell Biotechnologies, Inc.

18.25 The Cure Alliance

18.26 Vitro Biopharma

19. OTHER COMPANIES/INSTITUTIONS SPONSORING TRIALS FOR COVID-19

19.1 AlloVir and Baylor College of Medicine

19.2 Biostar Stem Cell Research Institute

19.3 CAR-T (Shanghai) Biotechnology, Co., Ltd

19.4 Orgenesis' Cell-Based Vaccine

19.5 Peking University

19.6 REMSTEM's Phase I/IIa for COVID-19

19.7 University of Miami-COVID-19 Research Programs

19.8 Wuhan Hamilton Biotechnology

