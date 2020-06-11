NEW YORK, June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeSci Partners , a life-sciences focused consultancy, today announced the launch of LS Associates, a global consulting service designed to provide companies with “on demand” C-Suite leadership to flexibly and economically meet the strategic business needs of companies when they need experience the most. LS Associates leverages the expertise and network of the larger LifeSci Partners platform to deliver targeted and talented executives with relevant industry and subject matter expertise to companies at any stage of growth and transition. The LS Associates “Executive-as-a-Service” model will enable customizable access to talent in a cost-effective manner to provide trusted guidance through strategic milestones and evolving corporate needs.



“LS Associates will leverage the unmatched global network and expertise of LifeSci Partners to deliver talented executives to help companies achieve their immediate goals while remaining well positioned for long-term success,” said Andrew McDonald, Ph.D., founding partner at LifeSci Partners. “Our on-demand approach is uniquely designed to tap into the LifeSci network to deliver high quality executives with industry and subject matter expertise that enable the execution of our clients’ strategic goals; navigating market conditions, executing diverse capital transactions and building credibility and relationships among the investment community. Our network of leaders provides immediate expertise and importantly, customizable support tailored to meet the ever-changing growth, complexity and needs of our clients.”

Joining LS Associates will be Managing Director Scott Janssen, who brings a distinguished track record with high growth private and public companies. Mr. Janssen has over 25 years of accounting, finance and operational experience in the life sciences and technology space most recently as Managing Director of the Connor Group where he provided consulting services to clients, supporting their high growth and change management needs including numerous IPOs and public company transition engagements. Prior to that, he has served as CFO, CAO and VP of Finance at several private venture-funded companies. Earlier in his career he served as an auditor with Ernst & Young and Grant Thornton. Mr. Janssen holds a Bachelor of Science in Applied Mathematics from UCLA.

Scott Janssen added, “We are thrilled to be launching a C-level advisory service which we believe is the ideal next step to complement and expand LifeSci Partners’ broad range of services which includes investor relations, executive search, strategic partnering and analytics, public relations, and capital markets advisory. We are confident that our LS Associates platform will provide accessible, cost-effective solutions to support our clients’ strategic vision and tactical execution.”

About LifeSci Partners

LifeSci Partners is the leading provider of global consulting services in the areas of investor relations, public relations, executive search and capital markets advisory. LifeSci combines deep domain expertise in the life sciences with decades of experience in capital markets and corporate communications to deliver unparalleled services to our clients in the life sciences.

For further information please visit:

http://www.lifescipartners.com/

http://www.lsassociates.com/

Contacts

Scott Janssen

LS Associates, LLC

scott@lsassociates.com

Andrew McDonald, Ph.D.

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

andrew@lifesciadvisors.com