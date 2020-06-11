EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHF Solutions (Nasdaq: CHFS), a medical device company dedicated to changing the lives of patients suffering from fluid overload, today announced that it has sold Aquadex SmartFlow™ consoles and disposables to a critical care hospital for use in the treatment of COVID-19 patients in Central Florida.



Managing fluid balance in critically ill COVID-19 patients is important to avoid potentially life-threatening complications, such as volume overload, acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), and other conditions related to progressive congestion. Because of this need, several hospitals across the country have included a simplified ultrafiltration system, such as Aquadex therapy, into their treatment protocol for fluid management for COVID-19 patients, especially when dialysis equipment and staff are limited. As recently cited, isolated ultrafiltration is an optimal strategy that primarily focuses on fluid extraction and optimization of volume status.1 The Aquadex SmartFlow system, a portable ultrafiltration device with small extracorporeal volume (i.e. 35 ml), provides a predictable method for fluid extraction, making it more likely to achieve precise fluid balance in these patients.

“Hospitals continue to see the need for ultrafiltration to treat patients affected with COVID-19 throughout the country,” said John Erb, CEO of CHF Solutions. “The Aquadex SmartFlow system provides a simple, predictable and smart solution and we are pleased that the therapy is being used to help patients in Central Florida.”

About CHF Solutions

CHF Solutions, Inc. (CHFS) is a medical device company dedicated to changing the lives of patients suffering from fluid overload through science, collaboration, and innovation. The company is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing the Aquadex SmartFlow system for ultrafiltration therapy. CHF Solutions is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn., with wholly-owned subsidiaries in Australia and Ireland. The company has been listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market since February 2012.

About the Aquadex SmartFlow System

The Aquadex SmartFlow system delivers clinically proven therapy using a simple, flexible and smart method of removing excess fluid from patients suffering from hypervolemia (fluid overload). The Aquadex SmartFlow system is indicated for temporary (up to 8 hours) or extended (longer than 8 hours in patients who require hospitalization) use in adult and pediatric patients weighing 20 kg or more whose fluid overload is unresponsive to medical management, including diuretics. All treatments must be administered by a health care provider, within an outpatient or inpatient clinical setting, under physician prescription, both having received training in extracorporeal therapies.

