NEW YORK, June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeyondSpring Inc. (the “Company” or “BeyondSpring”) (NASDAQ: BYSI), a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative cancer therapies, announced today its financial results and provided an operational update for the three months ended March 31, 2020.
“During the first quarter, we continued to make progress in the two lead indications for Plinabulin for both the prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia (CIN) and treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC),” said Dr. Lan Huang, Co-Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Our recent data from PROTECTIVE-2 Phase 2 showed Plinabulin combined with G-CSF improves chemotherapy compliance compared to G-CSF alone, which potentially leads to better clinical outcomes. The Plinabulin-G-CSF combination’s potential to prevent infection and hospitalization becomes even more important to the physicians, patients and the healthcare system in the COVID-19 pandemic. We expect to reach the pre-specified interim analysis for PROTECTIVE-2 Phase 3 this month to evaluate superiority in CIN, which has the potential to mark the first significant enhancement in preventing neutropenia in 30 years.”
“With over 1,200 patients enrolled to date for Plinabulin clinical programs, we believe we are well-positioned to capitalize on our upcoming regulatory milestones with multiple New Drug Application (NDA) filings followed by near term commercial opportunities. Looking ahead, we continue to advance our clinical studies to support our view of Plinabulin as a ‘pipeline in a drug’ and believe its potential in improving standard of care in CIN prevention and cancer treatments will help many patients in need globally.”
Select First-Quarter 2020 and Recent Operational Highlights
Chemotherapy-Induced Neutropenia (CIN)
PROTECTIVE-2 Phase 2 for Chemotherapy-Induced Neutropenia Shows Positive Results in Chemotherapy Optimization with Potentially Better Clinical Outcomes
In June 2020, BeyondSpring announced that PROTECTIVE-2 Phase 2 superiority trial for CIN shows that Plinabulin in combination with Neulasta (pegfilgrastim), a long-lasting G-CSF, which is a predominant therapy to treat CIN, enables more cancer patients to receive the optimal chemotherapy dose and regimen, which potentially leads to better clinical outcomes.
Plinabulin’s Mechanism of Action Complements Neulasta in Cancer Treatment
In May 2020, two Company abstracts were presented at this year’s American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Virtual Scientific Program, evaluating Plinabulin alongside Neulasta.
Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC)
DSMB Recommends DUBLIN-3 Phase 3 NSCLC to Continue Without Modification
In June 2020, BeyondSpring reported it had reached the pre-specified second interim analysis for DUBLIN-3 for NSCLC treatment with Plinabulin.
Intellectual Properties
BeyondSpring Granted U.S. Patent for Plinabulin to Treat Severe CIN from Taxane in Cancer Patients
Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2020
Research and development (“R&D”) expenses were $13.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, compared to $6.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. The $7.4 million increase was largely attributable to an increase of $4.4 million in clinical trial expenses and an increase of $3.0 million in non-cash share-based compensation.
Selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses were $2.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, compared to $1.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. The $1.3 million increase was mainly due to a $0.6 million increase in commercial and marketing expense, a $0.3 million increase in salary, wages and benefits expense, and a $0.4 million increase in other expenses.
Net loss attributable to the Company was $16.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, compared to $7.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.
As of March 31, 2020, the Company had a cash balance of $24.9 million. The Company believes currently available financial resources will be sufficient to support its clinical trials and submit NDAs in the U.S. and China for Plinabulin for the CIN and NSCLC indications, as well as to advance its immuno-oncology pipeline and ubiquitination protein degradation research platform.
Anticipated Milestones
The following outlines the Company’s anticipated upcoming milestones and projected timelines:
About BeyondSpring
BeyondSpring is a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative immuno-oncology cancer therapies. BeyondSpring’s lead asset, first-in-class agent Plinabulin, is in a Phase 3 global clinical trial as a direct anticancer agent in the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and two Phase 3 clinical programs in the prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia (CIN). BeyondSpring has strong R&D capabilities with a robust pipeline in addition to Plinabulin, including three immuno-oncology assets and a drug discovery platform using the ubiquitination degradation pathway. The Company also has a seasoned management team with many years of experience bringing drugs to the global market. BeyondSpring is headquartered in New York City.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes forward-looking statements that are not historical facts. Words such as "will," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "believe," "design," "may," "future," "estimate," "predict," "objective," "goal," or variations thereof and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on BeyondSpring's current knowledge and its present beliefs and expectations regarding possible future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of several factors including, but not limited to, difficulties raising the anticipated amount needed to finance the Company's future operations on terms acceptable to the Company, if at all, unexpected results of clinical trials, delays or denial in regulatory approval process, results that do not meet our expectations regarding the potential safety, the ultimate efficacy or clinical utility of our product candidates, increased competition in the market, and other risks described in BeyondSpring’s most recent Form 20-F on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements made herein speak only as of the date of this release and BeyondSpring undertakes no obligation to update publicly such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as otherwise required by law.
|BEYONDSPRING INC.
|AUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2019 AND
|UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET AS OF MARCH 31, 2020
|(Amounts in thousands of U.S. Dollars (“$”), except for number of shares and per share data)
|December 31,
|March 31,
|2019
|2020
|$
|$
|(Unaudited)
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|35,933
|24,917
|Advances to suppliers
|4,519
|4,384
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|410
|452
|Total current assets
|40,862
|29,753
|Noncurrent assets:
|Property and equipment, net
|209
|203
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|2,538
|2,607
|Other noncurrent assets
|946
|941
|Total noncurrent assets
|3,693
|3,751
|Total assets
|44,555
|33,504
|Liabilities and equity
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|2,537
|5,140
|Accrued expenses
|5,861
|4,697
|Due to related parties
|29
|42
|Current portion of operating lease liabilities
|537
|643
|Other current liabilities
|1,089
|1,685
|Total current liabilities
|10,053
|12,207
|Noncurrent liabilities:
|Long-term loans
|1,436
|1,413
|Operating lease liabilities
|1,935
|1,892
|Total noncurrent liabilities
|3,371
|3,305
|Total liabilities
|13,424
|15,512
|Equity:
|Ordinary shares ($0.0001 par value; 500,000,000
|shares authorized; 27,885,613 shares and 27,888,906 shares
|issued and outstanding as of December 31,
|2019 and March 31, 2020, respectively)
|3
|3
|Additional paid-in capital
|246,979
|250,417
|Accumulated deficit
|(216,845
|)
|(232,929
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|140
|197
|Total BeyondSpring Inc.’s shareholder’s equity
|30,277
|17,688
|Noncontrolling interests
|854
|304
|Total equity
|31,131
|17,992
|Total liabilities and equity
|44,555
|33,504
|BEYONDSPRING INC.
|UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF
|COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2019 AND 2020
|(Amounts in thousands of U.S. Dollars (“$”), except for number of shares and per share data)
|(Unaudited)
|Three months ended March 31,
|2019
|2020
|$
|$
|Revenue
|-
|-
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development
|(6,330
|)
|(13,704
|)
|Selling, general and administrative
|(1,639
|)
|(2,928
|)
|Loss from operations
|(7,969
|)
|(16,632
|)
|Foreign exchange gain (loss), net
|173
|(74
|)
|Interest income
|6
|64
|Interest expense
|(37
|)
|(21
|)
|Other income
|-
|1
|Loss before income tax
|(7,827
|)
|(16,662
|)
|Income tax benefit
|-
|-
|Net loss
|(7,827
|)
|(16,662
|)
|Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
|(534
|)
|(578
|)
|Net loss attributable to BeyondSpring Inc.
|(7,293
|)
|(16,084
|)
|Net loss per share
|Basic and diluted
|(0.32
|)
|(0.58
|)
|Weighted-average shares outstanding
|Basic and diluted
|23,029,362
|27,732,449
|Other comprehensive loss
|Foreign currency translation adjustment (loss) gain
|(194
|)
|53
|Comprehensive loss
|(8,021
|)
|(16,609
|)
|Less: Comprehensive loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
|(575
|)
|(582
|)
|Comprehensive loss attributable to BeyondSpring Inc.
|(7,446
|)
|(16,027
|)
Contacts
Scott Eckstein / Caitlin Kasunich
KCSA Strategic Communications
212.896.1210 / 212.896.1241
seckstein@kcsa.com / ckasunich@kcsa.com
BeyondSpring, Inc.
New York, New York, UNITED STATES