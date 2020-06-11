LOS ANGELES, June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire – Cannabis Strategic Ventures (OTCQB:NUGS) (“NUGS” or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the U.S. cannabis marketplace, is pleased to update current and prospective shareholders as the Company embarks on a new phase of its continued efforts to augment both the quantity and quality of the cannabis produced at NUGS Farm.

As detailed in the Company’s release dated April 23, 2020 ( http://cnw.fm/P09lZ ), and in its release dated May 28, 2020 ( http://cnw.fm/vKF6S ), Cannabis Strategic Ventures has been targeting operational improvements in production capacity and product quality simultaneously. The Company is achieving measurable results, with up to a 2.5x increase in production capacity as of its latest harvest and a dramatic jump in average price-per-unit cannabis sold in recent sales as quality of product increases.

To drive further execution gains, the Company has begun a streamlining stage in its grow operations. Cannabis Strategic Ventures currently grows eight top cannabis strains at NUGS Farm that are favorable to the unique Monterey County environment:

Heavy OG

Sunday Driver

Ice Cream Cake

Super Glue

Purple Punch

Wedding Cake

Wedding Crashers

Trifi Cookie

The grow team at NUGS Farm has now begun a process of determining which four strains will make the cut in terms of long-term production capacity commitment. Narrowing the number of strains limits the variability and increases efficiency and profitability. The decision will be based on year-round harvest productivity, pricing standards, and integrated biological fitness given the precise ecology contextualizing the farm.

Management believes this determination will be made before the end of August.

“We continue to drive powerful improvements in terms of execution,” stated Simon Yu, CEO of Cannabis Strategic Ventures. “Different strains work best in different conditions. Our decision will be based on maximizing our productive yield capacity in terms of dollars. This is purely about shareholder value. We have the luxury of consistent production with some of the finest cannabis strains in the world. But our plan has always been to pare down to four optimal strains. We have already collected quite a bit of data. We will be ready to make this decision within the next 60 days or so. After that, both quantity and quality should be significantly further bolstered.”

About Cannabis Strategic Ventures

Cannabis Strategic Ventures Inc. (OTC: NUGS) is one of the largest publicly traded marijuana cultivators in the United States. The Company is Los Angeles-based and incubates, develops and partners with category leaders within the cannabis and ancillary sectors. The Firm's NUGS brand experience provides operational and financial strategic partnerships and a range of essential services to emerging and existing Cannabis consumer brands.

For more information, visit http://www.CannabisStrategic.com

