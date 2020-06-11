ORLANDO, Fla., June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fonu2 Inc. (FONU) is excited to announce that it has chosen Steven Burhoe to head up its sports advisory board for LYSN Inc. dba Live Youth Sports Network. Steve will lead an experienced group of professionals putting forth recommendations and strategies to further the goals of Lysn and youth athletes when it comes to live streaming and youth safety issues regarding health and injuries.



Steven A. Burhoe, Ph.D.

Dr. Burhoe is a course director in the Entertainment Business Masters Program at Full Sail University (fullsail.edu) teaching How to Write a Business Plan as part of the students’ Capstone Project required for graduation.



Full Sail University is an internationally known teaching institution for the “behind the scenes” professionals that create your music, movies, tv shows, live shows, video games (including a 500 seat gaming competition center), and now artificial intelligence tools for the entire entertainment industry.



We are also the southern broadcast facility for the NXT wrestling channel and consultants to the WWE. Steve started teaching at Full Sail in 2008 after a long career as an independent consultant developing and executing business plans throughout the world.



His degrees are in Practical Arts and Vocational Technical Education attending both the University of Missouri-Columbia and Virginia Polytechnic Institute. His background in education on both the High School and University level, and in multiple types of business will be a great asset to the advisory committee.

Dr. Burhoe commented, “LYSN offers schools across the country a unique method of fundraising using their sports programs without putting additional pressure on local budgets, a major concern of many school systems.



LYSN’s innovative video system and sponsorship monetization model will add significant revenue to the schools, improve local business visibility and contribute to the community as a whole. Over time, using this model which I assisted in planning, could be a significant financial winner for investors in LYSN/FONU.”

FONU2 Inc. is completing its accounting next week and will file with OTC markets to get current immediately after.

FONU2 Inc. (FONU) is a holding company for various companies that specialize in youth sports, live streaming, fundraising, app development, along with other new and emerging technologies. Our goal is to build shareholder confidence and value as we proceed with our mission to become a national company.

Forward-Looking Statements. This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. We intend all forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and by the use of forward-looking words such as “expect,” “expectation,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “may,” “could,” “intend,” “belief,” “plan,” “estimate,” “target,” “predict,” “likely,” “seek,” “project,” “model,” “ongoing,” “will,” “should,” “forecast,” “outlook” or similar terminology. These statements are based on and reflect our current expectations, estimates, assumptions and/ or projections as well as our perception of historical trends and current conditions, as well as other factors that we believe are appropriate and reasonable under the circumstances. Forward-looking statements are neither predictions nor guarantees of future events, circumstances or performance and are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated by those statements. There can be no assurance that our expectations, estimates, assumptions and/or projections, including with respect to the future earnings and performance or capital structure of FONU2 INC.