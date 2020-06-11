ATLANTA, June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH) announced today its position as a Leader in Gartner Inc.’s May 2020 Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems (WMS) 1. The report evaluated 15 vendors this year, and Manhattan once again placed highest in its ability to execute and furthest right on completeness of vision.

“We’re honored to be recognized by Gartner. More than anything else, we think it represents the collaborative relationships we have with our customers, some of the most innovative and progressive supply chain practitioners across many industries,” said Brian Kinsella, senior vice president of Product Management for Manhattan Associates. “We’ve put a strong emphasis on co-innovation throughout our thirty-year history, resulting in a feature rich and highly configurable WMS with deployments across the globe.”

Part of the Manhattan Active® Supply Chain suite of solutions, Manhattan Warehouse Management is designed to help distribution centers thrive in the omnichannel marketplace. The solution maximizes operational efficiencies and optimizes fulfillment center performance.

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates is a technology leader in supply chain and omnichannel commerce. We unite information across the enterprise, converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain execution. Our software, platform technology and unmatched experience help drive both top-line growth and bottom-line profitability for our customers.

Manhattan Associates designs, builds and delivers leading edge cloud and on-premises solutions so that across the store, through your network or from your fulfillment center, you are ready to reap the rewards of the omnichannel marketplace. For more information, please visit www.manh.com .

1 Positioned as a Leader and listed as Manhattan Associates WM for Open Systems in Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems, 2006, 2008, 2009; as Manhattan Associates WMOS in Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems 2010, 2012 – 2014; as Manhattan Associates in Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems 2016 – 2019.



