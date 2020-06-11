Stem to Direct and Manage All Operations for Alternative Organics

Partnership Will be Immediately Accretive to Earnings

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stem Holdings, Inc. (“Stem”) ( OTCQB: STMH CSE: STEM ), a leading vertically-integrated cannabis and hemp branded products company with state-of-the-art cultivation, processing, extraction, retail, and distribution operations throughout the United States, announced today they have entered into an operating partnership with Alternative Organics, LLC, a Southern Oregon cultivator and marketer of the Chunky Knob™ cannabis brand.

Alternative Organics operates a licensed facility in Medford, Oregon, which includes both light-deprivation greenhouses as well as outdoor cultivation. As part of the agreement, Stem will act as director and manager of all the day-to-day business operations, with Alternative Organics continuing to control the company. Stem will leverage its existing footprint in Oregon, where it cultivates and sells its award-winning brands throughout the state, in order to enhance Alternative Organic’s organic cultivation practices and leverage their proprietary cultivars.

Terms of the operating partnership were not publicly disclosed. The partnership agreement is effective immediately and will be accretive to Stem’s earnings.

“Our partnership with Alternative Organics is an important step as we strategically expand our presence in the Oregon cannabis market,” stated Adam Berk, CEO of Stem Holdings. “We believe our cultivation expertise and success in marketing our cannabis brands combined with their genetics and brand equity will position both companies for growth as we will look to introduce our tested methods and business management skills to this high-potential facility,” Mr. Berk concluded.

Adam Reich, Co-CEO of Alternative Organics, stated, “We are very pleased to partner with Stem Holdings to help guide and manage the growth of our company. With Stem’s proven experience and leadership in the cannabis market, we will be able to accelerate our plans for the Chunky Knob™ brand and other new initiatives in order to deliver valuable, new products to the market. We look forward to a long and fruitful relationship between our two companies.”

