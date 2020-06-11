ATLANTA, June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH) today announced it has been named a Leader in Gartner Inc.’s Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems 1 for its TMS solution. Manhattan TMS helps shippers and carriers meet today’s transportation challenges with end-to-end business processes that harmonize inbound and outbound logistics management.



“Being recognized for materially advancing our global ability to execute is an honor and, in our opinion, further validates our focus on the customer,” said Gregg Lanyard, director of product management for Manhattan Associates. “Our constant global investment in people, products, processes and partnerships provides our clients with a cloud native, multi-modal TMS that enables customers to quickly and proactively adapt to changes in the supply chain.”

Manhattan is uniquely positioned to serve the global needs of large, highly sophisticated shippers and their more streamlined medium-sized counterparts. For example, PLUS Retail, a supermarket chain with 263 stores across the Netherlands, recently selected Manhattan TMS to support its Optimized Delivery Network strategy. “Operating Manhattan’s TMS in the cloud offered us the flex-up capability, coupled with complete end-to-end support for all transportation functions across our entire logistics network and third-party fleets,” commented Roelof Zwaagstra, buyer not for resale at PLUS Retail.

Manhattan TMS is part of the Manhattan Active® Supply Chain Solution suite, which allows enterprises to optimize large and complex operations, adapt to market and demand changes, and iterate and innovate with technology that is always current and seamlessly interconnected, and that runs anywhere.

To download a complimentary copy of the Gartner report, please visit: https://www.manh.com/resources/articles/navigate-change-manhattan-associates-named-leader-in-gartners-2020 . Receive up-to-date product, customer and partner news directly from Manhattan Associates on LinkedIn , Twitter and Facebook .

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

_____________________________

1 Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems, Bart De Muynck, Brock Johns, Oscar Sanchez Duran, March 25, 2020.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates is a technology leader in supply chain and omnichannel commerce. We unite information across the enterprise, converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain execution. Our software, platform technology and unmatched experience help drive both top-line growth and bottom-line profitability for our customers.

Manhattan Associates designs, builds and delivers leading edge cloud and on-premises solutions so that across the store, through your network or from your fulfillment center, you are ready to reap the rewards of the omnichannel marketplace. For more information, please visit www.manh.com .

Press Contact: Marchell Gillis

Manhattan Associates

678-597-6321

mgillis@manh.com