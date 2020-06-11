Dublin, June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Respiratory Diseases Drugs Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Implications and Growth" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report covers this critical market and the impact on it from the COVID-19 virus. It provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the increasing demand for respiratory diseases drugs which play a critical role in the treatment of patients with COVID-19.



North America was the largest region in the global respiratory diseases drugs market, accounting for 49% of the market in 2019. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 19% of the global respiratory diseases drugs market. Africa was the smallest region in the global respiratory diseases drugs market.



The demand for PSE-containing cold, allergy, and sinus products is growing due to their effectiveness and convenience. PSE is an active ingredient found in various cold, allergy, and sinus drugs that can provide congestion relief. However, PSE-containing medicines are mostly sold as a prescription drug, as PSE can also be used for the illegal manufacture of methamphetamine, a recreational drug. This has led drug manufacturers to produce tamper-resistant PSE products. For instance, in March 2017, pharmaceutical companies Acura Pharmaceuticals Inc. and MainPointe Pharmaceuticals LLC entered into an agreement, enabling MainPointe Pharmaceuticals LLC to market NEXAFED and NEXAFED Sinus products in the US and Canada. These drugs utilize tamper-resistant PSE formulation to prevent the illicit production of methamphetamine.



The global respiratory diseases drugs market is expected to grow from $65 billion in 2019 to $92.6 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 42.5%. The respiratory drugs market witnessed significant growth mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The fact that Covid-19 is essentially a respiratory ailment has boosted the market growth. Drugs such as Albuterol have registered high growth. The market is then expected to stabilize and grow at a CAGR of 4% from 2021 and reach $97.8 billion in 2023.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider respiratory diseases drugs market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the influence of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its growth.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the growth trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The respiratory diseases drugs market section of the report gives context. It compares the respiratory diseases drugs market with other segments of the respiratory diseases drugs market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, respiratory diseases drugs indicators comparison.

Companies Mentioned



GlaxosmithKline Plc

AstraZeneca Plc

Merck & Co

Novartis AG

Johnson & Johnson

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Respiratory Diseases Drugs Market Characteristics



4. Respiratory Diseases Drugs Market Product Analysis



5. Respiratory Diseases Drugs Market Supply Chain



6. Respiratory Diseases Drugs Market Customer Information



7. Respiratory Diseases Drugs Market Trends And Strategies



8. Respiratory Diseases Drugs Market Size And Growth



9. Respiratory Diseases Drugs Market Regional Analysis



10. Respiratory Diseases Drugs Market Segmentation



11. Respiratory Diseases Drugs Market Metrics



12. Asia-Pacific Respiratory Diseases Drugs Market



13. Western Europe Respiratory Diseases Drugs Market



14. Eastern Europe Respiratory Diseases Drugs Market



15. North America Respiratory Diseases Drugs Market



16. South America Respiratory Diseases Drugs Market



17. Middle East Respiratory Diseases Drugs Market



18. Africa Respiratory Diseases Drugs Market



19. Respiratory Diseases Drugs Market Competitive Landscape



20. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Respiratory Diseases Drugs Market



21. Market Background: Pharmaceutical Drugs Market



22. Recommendations



