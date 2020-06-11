TORONTO, June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Go Evo (Government Evolved) has announced the release of their Personal Protective App (PPA), an employee screening solution designed to enable self-assessments for COVID-19 symptoms. This secure mobile and digital application supports employees in determining whether they should report to work and provides employers with instant visibility into the health and safety of their workforce.
“As economies begin the reopening process and organizations bring employees back to work, it’s more important than ever to control and manage the spread of COVID-19,” said Justin Lum, Head of Marketing for Go Evo. “This is why Go Evo has created a solution that provides companies and employees with the tools they need to protect themselves, their workplaces, and communities at large.”
The Personal Protective App (PPA) leverages Go Evo’s existing operations management system - MESH - to power customizable forms and dashboards. Built with simplicity in mind, the solution is easy to use, comprehensive, and scalable for organizations of all sizes.
Primary Features:
Go Evo’s Personal Protective App (PPA) is available across North America and is currently being used by organizations in a variety of sectors, including government, manufacturing, and health care sectors.
“Windsor Regional Hospital has to actively screen up to 5,000 staff daily. We were using a paper process that was time-consuming, created line-ups, and increased close, physical interactions. Partnering with Go Evo and their MESH platform has transformed our experience into a seamless electronic process. It has saved time, reduced physical contact, and provided us with visibility into the wellbeing of our staff. We continue to work with the progressive and helpful team at Go Evo on the expansion of the app for other impactful use cases.” - David Musyj, President & CEO, Windsor Regional Hospital
To learn more about Go Evo’s Personal Protective App (PPA), please visit: https://go-evo.com/covid-19/
ABOUT GO EVO:
Go Evo’s mission is to enable high-performance operations through automation. With our SaaS product suite, we provide the tools, training, and support to help organizations surpass their operations, asset, and work management goals.
