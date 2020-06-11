Dublin, June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India ICT Sector Report 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Indian ICT is a dynamic sector which both shapes customer needs and reflects the country's fast-changing demographic and social situation. More affordable smartphones and falling voice and data service prices have catered to this group's need to be mobile but stay connected. Online banking, retail, and parcel deliveries have been among the many sectors to benefit from the dramatic surge in demand for mobile services, which has been accompanied by a gradual decline in fixed-line telephony. IT services, part of the ICT sector, are a top Indian export and the largest private employer in the country. The sector depends on high-quality infrastructure, which the government has been helping to build. The ICT sector faces some structural challenges such as the delay in the launch of 5G, high license fees and spectrum charges, and corporate debt.



This report provides a complete and detailed analysis of the ICT sector for India. The report presents in-depth business intelligence in a standard format across countries and regions, providing a balanced mix between analysis and data.



The report also includes a separate chapter with 5-year forecasts for the main sectoral and macroeconomic indicators, delivered in the form of both time series and analytical commentaries.



What this report allows you to do:

Understand the key elements at play in the ICT sector in India

Access forecasts for growth in the sector

View key data on domestic demand and macroeconomic indicators that impact on the sector in India.

Crystallise the forces both driving and restraining this sector in India

Ascertain India's position in the global sector

Build a complete perspective on sector trade, investment and employment

Assess market share by sub-sector (e.g. pay tv, broadband internet)

Understand the competitive landscape and who the major players are

View M&A activity and major deals

Gain an understanding of the regulatory environment for the sector in India

Build a clear picture of trends and issues for sub-sectors (e.g. mobile and fixed telephony, broadband internet).

Key Topics Covered:



01 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Sector in Numbers

Sector Overview

Sector Snapshot

Driving Forces

Restraining Forces

02 SECTOR OUTLOOK

Macroeconomic Outlook

Economic Sentiment

Sector Outlook

03 SECTOR IN FOCUS

Main Economic Indicators

Main Sector Indicators

ICT Demand

ICT Sales

Global Positioning

Exports and Imports

FDI

04 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Timeline India ICT Sector

Highlights

Top Companies

M&A Deals

M&A Activity

05 COMPANIES IN FOCUS

Bharti Airtel Ltd

Vodafone Idea Ltd (India)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd

Dish TV India Ltd

Eros International Media Ltd

Government Policy

07 FIXED-LINE TELECOMMUNICATIONS

Telephony Highlights

Main Events

Telephone Line Statistics

Internet Highlights

Internet Subscriber Statistics

08 MOBILE TELECOMMUNICATIONS

Highlights

Main Events

Statistics

09 BROADCASTING

Highlights

Main Events

Media and Entertainment Data

TV Broadcasting

Focus Point - TV Viewing Households in India, 2018

10 POSTAL & COURIER SERVICES

Highlights

Main Events

Statistics

11 SOFTWARE & SERVICES

Highlights

Main Events

Statistics

Companies Mentioned



Bharti Airtel Ltd

Vodafone Idea Ltd (India)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd

Dish TV India Ltd

Eros International Media Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dmd2ao

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900