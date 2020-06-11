Dublin, June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India ICT Sector Report 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Indian ICT is a dynamic sector which both shapes customer needs and reflects the country's fast-changing demographic and social situation. More affordable smartphones and falling voice and data service prices have catered to this group's need to be mobile but stay connected. Online banking, retail, and parcel deliveries have been among the many sectors to benefit from the dramatic surge in demand for mobile services, which has been accompanied by a gradual decline in fixed-line telephony. IT services, part of the ICT sector, are a top Indian export and the largest private employer in the country. The sector depends on high-quality infrastructure, which the government has been helping to build. The ICT sector faces some structural challenges such as the delay in the launch of 5G, high license fees and spectrum charges, and corporate debt.

This report provides a complete and detailed analysis of the ICT sector for India. The report presents in-depth business intelligence in a standard format across countries and regions, providing a balanced mix between analysis and data.

The report also includes a separate chapter with 5-year forecasts for the main sectoral and macroeconomic indicators, delivered in the form of both time series and analytical commentaries.

What this report allows you to do:

  • Understand the key elements at play in the ICT sector in India
  • Access forecasts for growth in the sector
  • View key data on domestic demand and macroeconomic indicators that impact on the sector in India.
  • Crystallise the forces both driving and restraining this sector in India
  • Ascertain India's position in the global sector
  • Build a complete perspective on sector trade, investment and employment
  • Assess market share by sub-sector (e.g. pay tv, broadband internet)
  • Understand the competitive landscape and who the major players are
  • View M&A activity and major deals
  • Gain an understanding of the regulatory environment for the sector in India
  • Build a clear picture of trends and issues for sub-sectors (e.g. mobile and fixed telephony, broadband internet).

Key Topics Covered:

01 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

  • Sector in Numbers
  • Sector Overview
  • Sector Snapshot
  • Driving Forces
  • Restraining Forces

02 SECTOR OUTLOOK

  • Macroeconomic Outlook
  • Economic Sentiment
  • Sector Outlook

03 SECTOR IN FOCUS

  • Main Economic Indicators
  • Main Sector Indicators
  • ICT Demand
  • ICT Sales
  • Global Positioning
  • Exports and Imports
  • FDI

04 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

  • Timeline India ICT Sector
  • Highlights
  • Top Companies
  • M&A Deals
  • M&A Activity

05 COMPANIES IN FOCUS

  • Bharti Airtel Ltd
  • Vodafone Idea Ltd (India)
  • Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd
  • Dish TV India Ltd
  • Eros International Media Ltd
  • Government Policy

07 FIXED-LINE TELECOMMUNICATIONS

  • Telephony Highlights
  • Main Events
  • Telephone Line Statistics
  • Internet Highlights
  • Internet Subscriber Statistics

08 MOBILE TELECOMMUNICATIONS

  • Highlights
  • Main Events
  • Statistics

09 BROADCASTING

  • Highlights
  • Main Events
  • Media and Entertainment Data
  • TV Broadcasting
  • Focus Point - TV Viewing Households in India, 2018

10 POSTAL & COURIER SERVICES

  • Highlights
  • Main Events
  • Statistics

11 SOFTWARE & SERVICES

  • Highlights
  • Main Events
  • Statistics

Companies Mentioned

  • Bharti Airtel Ltd
  • Vodafone Idea Ltd (India)
  • Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd
  • Dish TV India Ltd
  • Eros International Media Ltd

