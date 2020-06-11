Dublin, June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India ICT Sector Report 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Indian ICT is a dynamic sector which both shapes customer needs and reflects the country's fast-changing demographic and social situation. More affordable smartphones and falling voice and data service prices have catered to this group's need to be mobile but stay connected. Online banking, retail, and parcel deliveries have been among the many sectors to benefit from the dramatic surge in demand for mobile services, which has been accompanied by a gradual decline in fixed-line telephony. IT services, part of the ICT sector, are a top Indian export and the largest private employer in the country. The sector depends on high-quality infrastructure, which the government has been helping to build. The ICT sector faces some structural challenges such as the delay in the launch of 5G, high license fees and spectrum charges, and corporate debt.
This report provides a complete and detailed analysis of the ICT sector for India. The report presents in-depth business intelligence in a standard format across countries and regions, providing a balanced mix between analysis and data.
The report also includes a separate chapter with 5-year forecasts for the main sectoral and macroeconomic indicators, delivered in the form of both time series and analytical commentaries.
What this report allows you to do:
Key Topics Covered:
01 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
02 SECTOR OUTLOOK
03 SECTOR IN FOCUS
04 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
05 COMPANIES IN FOCUS
07 FIXED-LINE TELECOMMUNICATIONS
08 MOBILE TELECOMMUNICATIONS
09 BROADCASTING
10 POSTAL & COURIER SERVICES
11 SOFTWARE & SERVICES
Companies Mentioned
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dmd2ao
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: