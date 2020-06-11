MONTRÉAL, June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mason Graphite Inc. ("Mason Graphite" or the “Corporation") (TSX.V: LLG; OTCQX: MGPHF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Fahad Al Tamimi to the Corporation's Board of Directors, effective immediately.



Mr. Al Tamimi is a Saudi-based businessman with global investment activities. He is President and CEO of SaudConsult, an engineering firm in Saudi Arabia responsible for many large infrastructure and construction projects in the country. Previously, he was a 50% partner of Worley Parsons Arabia, which undertook major projects in the mining, oil & gas and energy sectors, worth over $50 billion in Saudi Arabia, in the U.A.E and in Bahrain. Mr. Al Tamimi is a long-term shareholder of Mason Graphite and owns 9.9% of the shares outstanding. He is also the Chairman and largest shareholder of Kerr Mines.

He has a BSc in Chemical Engineering and Master of Science in Petroleum & Civil Engineering from University of Houston, Texas.

Mr. Paul R. Carmel, Chairman of the Board of Mason Graphite, commented: “On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to welcome Fahad to the Board. His level of experience and knowledge will greatly assist in guiding the Corporation as it unveils its new strategy going forward.

About Mason Graphite

Mason Graphite is a Canadian corporation dedicated to the production and transformation of natural graphite. Its long-term strategy includes the development of value-added products, notably for green technologies like transport electrification. The Corporation also owns 100% of the rights to the Lac Guéret graphite deposit, one of the richest in the world. The Corporation is managed by an experienced team cumulating many decades of experience in graphite, covering production, sales, as well as research and development.

For more information: www.masongraphite.com

Mason Graphite Inc.

Ana Rodrigues at info@masongraphite.com or 1 514 289 3580

Head Office: 3030, boulevard Le Carrefour, bureau 600, Laval, Québec, H7T 2P5

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



