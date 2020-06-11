CALGARY, Alberta, June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Benevity, Inc., the leading provider of global corporate purpose software, today announced that Andrew Huddart has joined Benevity as Chief Executive Officer. Andrew is Benevity’s first successor to founder Bryan de Lottinville who has transitioned into a new role as Executive Chairperson of the Board of Directors.



The announcement comes at a time when social challenges have been growing in both magnitude and frequency, and hundreds of global brands are relying on Benevity’s cloud-based solution to power, automate and scale their corporate purpose initiatives. Over the last three months alone, Benevity’s clients, along with their people and customers, have contributed more than $850 million in support of nonprofit organizations who are providing COVID relief and, more recently, are working toward racial equity and justice .

Having resided in London, Milan, Dublin, New York and San Francisco, Andrew has worked with customers across the globe to build technology-enabled growth businesses in Financial Technology, Human Capital and Learning and Development. In past roles as CEO, President, General Manager and Board Chair at companies including CEB (now Gartner), Bersin by Deloitte, FinAnalytica and, most recently, TwentyEighty, Andrew has led highly engaged teams and delivered impressive sales, revenue, product and customer satisfaction results for over 20 years. Andrew plans to re-locate to Calgary in the Fall.

“This exciting step is part of an ongoing investment in Benevity’s culture, people and foremost commitment to continue delivering innovative products and best-in-class service to our clients,” said Bryan de Lottinville, Benevity Founder and Chairperson. “With all that is happening in society today, the world needs Benevity to reach its full potential in scale and impact. I’m pleased to welcome Andrew as the latest and most significant building block to helping Benevity and our clients get there.”

“Benevity is the clear category creator for corporate purpose software working with some of the world’s most recognizable brands and market-leading products with a global footprint,” said CEO, Andrew Huddart. “With unmatched reach through millions of employees and millions of our clients’ customers, Benevity is poised to generate substantial social impact in a business context that is increasingly embracing purpose, ESG and engagement factors as critical drivers of business value. I’m humbled and excited to work with Bryan to lead Benevity through its next stage of evolution.”

Under Bryan’s leadership for the past 12 years, Benevity catapulted to a high-growth B Corp that has attracted more than 600 iconic companies who use Benevity’s award-winning products to power their community investment, employee engagement and customer-facing initiatives. He also attracted prestigious investment partners including General Atlantic and JMI. Named a Top 100 Corporate Social Responsibility Influence Leader by Assent Compliance in 2019 , Bryan is a sought-after industry speaker and is credited with being a category creator for corporate purpose software. As Chairperson, Bryan will continue to play a vital role in building the corporate social responsibility and employee engagement space by lending his vision to the company’s direction, product vision and being a spokesperson for democratized and empowered social impact efforts.

Over the past two years, Benevity has been developing its social and financial profile by investing in scale and operational excellence. This led to the addition of Steven Woods as Chief Technology Officer and Kelly Schmitt as Chief Financial Officer . In October 2019, Benevity announced $40M in Series C Funding from General Atlantic and JMI Equity to accelerate the company’s ability to fulfill its vision of infusing a culture of Goodness into the world.

About Benevity

Benevity , a certified B Corporation, is the leader in global corporate purpose software, providing the only integrated suite of employee engagement, community investment, customer engagement and nonprofit engagement solutions. A finalist in Fast Company’s 2020 World Changing Ideas Awards, many of the world’s most iconic brands rely on Benevity’s award-winning cloud solutions to power their purpose to better attract, retain and engage today’s diverse workforce, to improve their communities and causes, and to embed social action in their customer experiences. With software that is available in 17 languages, Benevity has processed more than 4 billion dollars in donations and 23 million hours of volunteering time and awarded 974,000 grants to 230,000 charities worldwide.

Media Contact

Amanda Orr

Kickstart for Benevity

1.323.601.5734

press@benevity.com