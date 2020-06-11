San Diego, CA, June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wawanesa Insurance has earned “Highest in Customer Satisfaction Among Auto Insurers in California” in the J.D. Power 2020 Auto Insurance Study. Wawanesa also achieved the #1 position for the factors of Price, Policy Offerings and Claims.

The J.D. Power 2020 Auto Insurance Study reviews customer satisfaction across five areas including: Interaction, Price, Policy Offerings, Billing Process and Policy Information, and Claims. The study is based on responses from 4,991 California auto insurance customers and was collected from February through March 30, 2020. Wawanesa’s score of 853 (on a 1,000-point scale) is 32 points higher than the regional average.

“Providing our customers with genuine and superior service is a focus of our entire team and we are honored to receive this recognition,” stated Chris Henn, President, Wawanesa Insurance. “I am grateful to our employees for their dedication to our customers and living our value of service.”

Wawanesa Insurance currently offers auto and renters insurance in California and Oregon and has been serving auto and property customers in California since 1975.

For more information on the J.D. Power study, visit https://www.jdpower.com/business.

About Wawanesa

The Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company, founded in 1896, is the largest Canadian Property and Casualty Mutual insurer with $3.9 billion in annual revenue and assets of $10.5 billion. Wawanesa Mutual is the parent company of Wawanesa General, which offers property and casualty insurance in California and Oregon; Wawanesa Life, which provides life insurance products and services throughout Canada; and Western Financial Group, which distributes personal and business insurance across Western Canada. With over 5,700 employees, Wawanesa proudly serves over two million policyholders in Canada and the United States. Wawanesa actively gives back to organizations that strengthen communities where it operates, donating well above internationally recognized benchmarks for excellence in corporate philanthropy. Learn more at https://www.wawanesa.com/us/california/ .

