Company Announcement No. 33

Vejle, June 11th., 2020





Waturu Holding A/S - Transactions of management

Waturu Holding A/S has received information that the Chairman of Waturu Holding A/S´s Board of Directors -

Thomas H. Marschall, has sold shares in Waturu Holding A/S corresponding to 3.53% of his total Waturu Holding A/S shares inventory.





Details: Name: Thomas Høgh Marschall Cause: Chairman of the Board Issuer: Waturu Holding A/S Fund Code: DK0061134780 Designation: Shares Transaction: Sales Trading Date: 09.06.2020 Market: Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark Number of items: 23.697 Price value in DKK: 1,000,013.40





About Waturu Holding A/S



Waturu Holding A/S is a danish Greentech company that develops innovative

water technology for heating or treating water, with a focus on ensuring bacteria-free water

and reduce water and energy consumption for heating hot domestic water in properties and

thus ensuring CO2 savings.

Waturu Holding A/S is the main shareholder of the medico company

Watgen Medical A/S and in the aquaculture technology company Aquaturu A/S.



More information:

CEO Toke Reedtz, tel .: +45 5188 1262, e-mail: toke@waturu.com

CFO Michael Nørgaard, tel .: +45 2720 6214, e-mail: mn@waturu.com



Waturu Holding A/S

Sjællandsgade 32

7100 Vejle



Certified Adviser

Tofte & Company ApS

Christian IX Street 7, 3rd Avenue,

1111 Copenhagen

Tel: +45 71961030

Contact person: Sasja Dalgaard, tel .: +45 26100877, e-mail: sd@toftecompany.com

Website: toftecompany.com

Nasdaq First North Growth Market



Important links:

The website:

www.waturu.com

Financial reports:

www.waturu.com/documents

Continuous updates from the company:

www.waturu.com/news

www.linkedin.com/company/waturu/

www.facebook.com/WaturuDenmark/



www.watgenmedical.com

www.aquaturu.com













