Company Announcement No. 33
Vejle, June 11th., 2020


Waturu Holding A/S - Transactions of management 

Waturu Holding A/S has received information that the Chairman of Waturu Holding A/S´s  Board of Directors -
Thomas H. Marschall, has sold shares in Waturu Holding A/S corresponding to 3.53% of his total Waturu Holding A/S shares inventory.

Details: 
Name:Thomas Høgh Marschall
Cause:Chairman of the Board
Issuer:Waturu Holding A/S
Fund Code:DK0061134780
Designation:Shares
Transaction:Sales
Trading Date:09.06.2020
Market: Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark
Number of items:23.697
Price value in DKK:1,000,013.40


About Waturu Holding A/S

Waturu Holding A/S is a danish Greentech company that develops innovative
water technology for heating or treating water, with a focus on ensuring bacteria-free water
and reduce water and energy consumption for heating hot domestic water in properties and
thus ensuring CO2 savings.
Waturu Holding A/S is the main shareholder of the medico company
Watgen Medical A/S and in the aquaculture technology company Aquaturu A/S.


More information:
CEO Toke Reedtz, tel .: +45 5188 1262, e-mail: toke@waturu.com
CFO Michael Nørgaard, tel .: +45 2720 6214, e-mail: mn@waturu.com

Waturu Holding A/S
Sjællandsgade 32
7100 Vejle

Certified Adviser

Tofte & Company ApS
Christian IX Street 7, 3rd Avenue,
1111 Copenhagen
Tel: +45 71961030
Contact person: Sasja Dalgaard, tel .: +45 26100877, e-mail: sd@toftecompany.com
Website: toftecompany.com

Nasdaq First North Growth Market

Important links:
The website:
www.waturu.com
Financial reports:
www.waturu.com/documents
Continuous updates from the company:
www.waturu.com/news
www.linkedin.com/company/waturu/
www.facebook.com/WaturuDenmark/

www.watgenmedical.com
www.aquaturu.com