Company Announcement No. 33
Vejle, June 11th., 2020
Waturu Holding A/S - Transactions of management
Waturu Holding A/S has received information that the Chairman of Waturu Holding A/S´s Board of Directors -
Thomas H. Marschall, has sold shares in Waturu Holding A/S corresponding to 3.53% of his total Waturu Holding A/S shares inventory.
|Details:
|Name:
|Thomas Høgh Marschall
|Cause:
|Chairman of the Board
|Issuer:
|Waturu Holding A/S
|Fund Code:
|DK0061134780
|Designation:
|Shares
|Transaction:
|Sales
|Trading Date:
|09.06.2020
|Market:
|Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark
|Number of items:
|23.697
|Price value in DKK:
|1,000,013.40
About Waturu Holding A/S
Waturu Holding A/S is a danish Greentech company that develops innovative
water technology for heating or treating water, with a focus on ensuring bacteria-free water
and reduce water and energy consumption for heating hot domestic water in properties and
thus ensuring CO2 savings.
Waturu Holding A/S is the main shareholder of the medico company
Watgen Medical A/S and in the aquaculture technology company Aquaturu A/S.
More information:
CEO Toke Reedtz, tel .: +45 5188 1262, e-mail: toke@waturu.com
CFO Michael Nørgaard, tel .: +45 2720 6214, e-mail: mn@waturu.com
Waturu Holding A/S
Sjællandsgade 32
7100 Vejle
Certified Adviser
Tofte & Company ApS
Christian IX Street 7, 3rd Avenue,
1111 Copenhagen
Tel: +45 71961030
Contact person: Sasja Dalgaard, tel .: +45 26100877, e-mail: sd@toftecompany.com
Website: toftecompany.com
Nasdaq First North Growth Market
