NEW YORK, June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire – ISW Holdings Inc. (OTC: ISWH) , a global brand management holdings company, today announces it has selected the corporate communications expertise of the InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities.



ISW Holdings is a brand management portfolio company with diverse partnerships that focus on growing businesses in multiple sectors, including crypto mining, renewable energy, home health care for the chronically ill, wellness and restoration, and the adult beverage industry, as well as early-stage operations in supply chain and logistics management. ISW Holdings operates as the nexus between its partnerships and their essential services for end users.

As part of the Client Partner relationship with ISW Holdings, IBN will leverage its investor based distribution network of 5,000+ key syndication outlets , various newsletters , social media channels , wire services via NetworkWire , blogs and other outreach tools to generate greater awareness for ISW Holdings Inc .

“We are pleased to engage IBN to maximize our communication with existing and potential shareholders while refining our overall messaging and outreach,” states ISW Holdings CEO Alonzo Pierce.

With 14+ years of experience assisting 500+ client partners in improving communications within the investment community, and a sizable family of 45+ trusted brands , IBN has amassed a collective audience that includes millions of social media followers . IBN is uniquely positioned to provide ISW Holdings with the solutions needed to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public.

“ISW Holdings is leveraging a diverse strategy to create successful brands and partnerships in various disrupting industries,” states Chris Johnson, director of client solutions for IBN. “While the company continues to broaden its foothold in crypto, health care, wellness, supply chain management, adult beverages and more, we will launch a corporate communications campaign that places its progress in front of the investment community.”

About ISW Holdings

ISW Holdings Inc. (ISWH), based in Nevada, is a diversified portfolio company comprised of essential business lines that serve consumer product demands. Its expertise lies in strategic brand development, early growth facilitation, as well as brand identity through its proprietary procurement process. Together with its partners, the company seeks to provide a structure that meets large scalability demands, as well as anticipated marketplace needs. ISW Holdings is able to meet these needs through a variety of strategic innovative processes.

ISWH is creating and managing brands across a spectrum of disruptive industries. It maneuvers its proprietary companies through critical stages of market development, which include conceptualization, go-to-market strategies, engineering, product integration, and distribution efficiency. The company has also partnered with a well-known software development and consulting company, Bengala Technologies LLC, which is developing significant enhancements in the supply chain management space, and the partnership has a vitally needed patent pending.

For more information, visit www.iswholdings.com

Forward-Looking Statements

