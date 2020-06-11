SAN DIEGO, June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ: GNSS), the global leader in critical communications systems and solutions, today announced $2.4 million in orders for LRAD ® 500X and LRAD 1000X acoustic hailing devices (“AHDs”) and accessories from three countries.

A country in Southeast Asia will use the LRAD 500X systems for homeland and border security applications, and the LRAD 1000X systems for vessel-mounted offshore security operations. Both follow-on orders are part of multi-year programs for communication solutions to enhance security procedures.

Vehicle-mounted LRAD 500X systems are being deployed by two African nations for homeland security and public safety applications. Subsequent orders are expected from one of the countries.

“Genasys’ LRAD systems help safeguard the public and protect homeland security and public safety officers during daily duties and tactical operations,” said Richard S. Danforth, Chief Executive Officer of LRAD Corporation. “Border security agencies in Southeast Asia and in other regions are making LRAD their communication system of choice.”

LRAD systems broadcast audible voice messages and alert tones from close range out to 3,500 meters. LRAD systems ensure warnings, commands and notifications are clearly heard and understood above background noise, and inside vehicles and buildings. Rugged, portable and easy to operate, LRAD systems help resolve uncertain situations and save lives.

About Genasys Inc.

Genasys™ is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. Genasys systems are in service in 72 countries around the world in diverse applications, including public safety, national emergency warning systems, mass notification, defense, law enforcement, critical infrastructure protection and many more. For more information, visit genasys.com .

