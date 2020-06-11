Santa Clara, California, June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ondot Systems, the digital card services platform for credit and debit issuers, hosts its webinar: What Consumers Want in a Banking Partner on June 24.
The webinar discusses best practices associated with meeting consumers’ needs and expectations regarding digital card payments services. Panelists include Dale Laszig, senior staff writer at The Green Sheet; Ken Pasternak, president and chief strategy officer at Two by Four and Chris Harris, a senior director at Ondot. They will offer tips on the following:
To register for the webinar please follow the link: https://ondotsystems.zoom.us/webinar/register/9315911182430/WN_LugZL_HQRRSpRaQsdKdP-Q
About Ondot
Founded in 2011, Ondot provides more than 4,500 banks and credit unions with a digital card services platform to drive cardholder engagement. From community issuers to top global banks, Ondot enables financial institutions to offer in-the-moment convenience, control, and transparency for credit and debit cards, leading to higher usage, lower cost, and reduced fraud. To learn more about Ondot Systems, visit www.ondotsystems.com.
Chuck Meyers Ondot Systems 800-669-6265, ext. 151 charles.meyers@ondotsystems.com
