Wine.com, the nation's leading online wine retailer, has launched a series of live-streamed wine tastings to bring renowned winemakers and celebrities - and their wine - into customers' living rooms.

Wine.com’s upcoming June events include three California wine industry icons: an exclusive conversation with Oscar-winning director and winery owner, Francis Ford Coppola; a deep dive into the Wagner Family’s portfolio of wines including Caymus, Emmolo, Conundrum and Bonanza; and a Father’s Day celebration with Michael Mondavi and his family.

“We are honored to be able to connect our customers with Francis Ford Coppola and Corey Beck, the CEO and Chief Winemaker of Francis Ford Coppola Winery. This is a rare opportunity that we’re sure wine and movie lovers alike will enjoy,” said Wine.com Founder Michael Osborn.

Wine.com hosts two virtual tasting events every week featuring a variety of wines, brands, regions, and personalities. The company has held 15 events to date, including for example an intimate conversation with Saskia de Rothschild of Domaine Barons de Rothschild (Lafite), a rosé tasting and a cappella serenade by John Legend, and an exploration of Oregon Pinot Noir with trailblazing winemakers: Rollin Soles of ROCO Winery, Lynn Penner-Ash of Penner-Ash Wine Cellars and Michael Etzel of Beaux Frères.

Over 30,000 households have already tuned in to Wine.com to virtually share a glass and connect with their favorite winemakers and celebrities. Much of this success is due to Wine.com’s ability to get the wine to customers prior each event. By actively participating – through their own glass – these tastings become tangible experiences, and not just content to be seen.

For upcoming event registration and links to prior event recordings, please go to wine.com/experiences.

