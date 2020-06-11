LOUISVILLE, Colo., June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JumpCloud, the world’s first Directory-as-a-Service®, today announced the General Availability of its new premium feature, Directory Insights™. JumpCloud Directory Insights gives system administrators, IT admins, and security operators a complete, centralized view of activity data detailing what users did, when, and from where when accessing corporate resources. Further, Directory Insights logs all user and admin changes to access, group membership, password changes, and more. This feature adds robust auditing capabilities to JumpCloud’s consolidated identity access control and device management platform.
Leveraging Directory Insights’ full directory visibility, customers can use this data to audit, report on, and investigate all user and resource activity, providing a comprehensive view of a user’s access pattern. Directory Insights consolidates access and change-control data into one view of a user’s access pattern, eliminating the need to compile data from disparate log sources. Historically, IT admins needed to capture, normalize, and store log data from a wide range of solutions. Now, with one place to review all user data, IT admins can pinpoint security breaches, troubleshoot access problems, and ensure proper access rights.
Tweet this: JumpCloud Adds 360 Degree View of User Access and Directory Activity to Consolidated Cloud Platform #remotework #ITsecurity #compliance #auditing #IAM https://bit.ly/JCdirectoryinsights
“Having a concise and clear view of what an employee is accessing, when they accessed it, and now from locations outside an office's protected domain, is incredibly hard for IT and security personnel,” said Greg Keller, CTO at JumpCloud. “To see a complete picture, often a cacophony of tools and solutions need to be cobbled together. Directory Insights provides the first, 360 degree view of employees’ access patterns across their applications, networks, servers, and endpoints, regardless of whether the resource is in the cloud or on-premises, helping our customers to remediate threats, and ensure compliance.”
“We’re thrilled with Directory Insights,” said Justin Price, IT manager at Chase International. “We can rest easy that we have a single pane of glass for identity access control and device management, and now full 360 degree audit and compliance visibility into our computers, networks, and applications.”
IT teams can use Directory Insights in the JumpCloud Admin Portal with its Activity Log UI, as well as via the API or the JumpCloud PowerShell module, eliminating the need for admins to manually search for, export, and integrate data across a number of different tools.
Auditing Features:
User Activity and Authentication Tracking Features:
Directory Investigation Features:
"Especially now, organizations of all sizes recognize the need for total visibility into user access activity," said Mitchell Ashley, Accelerated Strategies CEO and managing analyst. "JumpCloud's Directory Insights gives IT teams a panoramic view of directory and user access activity along with the flexibility to export that data to existing SIEMs, making auditing and generating compliance reports easy. Directory Insights adds one more critical layer of functionality to JumpCloud's comprehensive platform."
Availability:
Directory Insights is available for organizations now. JumpCloud customers get access to 90 days of Directory Insights events; JumpCloud free account users get access to the most recent 15 days of events.
Additional resources:
About JumpCloud
JumpCloud® Directory-as-a-Service® is Active Directory® and LDAP reimagined. JumpCloud securely manages and connects users to their systems, applications, files, and networks. Try JumpCloud today.
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/be7b16e7-c256-46a3-b69e-07f7c719c3c4
Media Contact: Josie Judy 303-638-1024 press@jumpcloud.com
JumpCloud
Louisville,
Media Contact: Josie Judy 303-638-1024 press@jumpcloud.com
JumpCloud Directory Insights
(PNG - 374 x 800)IMAGE URL | Copy the link below
Formats available:
JumpCloud-logo-2018_Logo-Stacked-2018.pngLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: