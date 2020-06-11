Woburn, MA , June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tami Bonnell, CEO of EXIT Realty Corp. International, today announced a change of ownership of the subfranchisor rights for the state of Massachusetts. The new owner is service industry veteran, Michael Wohl.

Prior to joining EXIT, Michael Wohl was the Chief Operation Officer for Coastal Ridge Real Estate, and previously launched the Sonesta ES Suites extended stay hotel brand which brought him to Boston in 2012. Prior to moving to Boston, he held sales and operations positions with Marriott, and IHG, and co-founded Statability, a cloud-based reporting company supporting the multiunit service industry.

“I am thrilled be joining the EXIT team of Regional Owners from across North America in providing opportunities for people to control their own destiny and reach their full potential,” said Wohl. “Massachusetts is a great real estate market offering the rare combination of stability in inventory, pricing and home styles. I look forward to growing EXIT's presence across the Commonwealth.”

Relying on his proven skill in brand and local market positioning, Wohl’s aggressive growth plans for the state include expansion into several new markets over the coming 12 to 24 months.

“Michael has an amazing business acumen and will be a great leader for Massachusetts,” said Bonnell. “He is passionate about building the brand and helping his team grow personally and professionally.”

About EXIT Realty:

EXIT is a proven real estate business model that has to-date paid out more than $460 million in single-level residual income to its associates across the U.S. and Canada. EXIT Realty’s Expert Marketing Suite™ including geolocation Smart Sign™ technology gives home sellers the edge in a competitive marketplace. The company’s Focus on Good Health blog promotes wellness at work and home. A portion of every transaction fee received by EXIT Realty Corp. International is applied to its charitable fund and to-date, more than $5.5 million has been pledged to charity. For more information, please visit www.exitrealty.com.

