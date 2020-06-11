Artificial Intelligence Based Program Driving Increased Traffic to

MagneGas Welding Supply Retail Locations

PHOENIX, AZ, June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taronis Fuels, Inc., (“Taronis” or “the Company”) (OTCQB: TRNF), a global producer of renewable and socially responsible fuel products, today announced the Company has successfully launched an innovative new mobile marketing pilot program. The program utilizes highly targeted, location-based marketing programs catered to industrial gas and welding supply consumers. The pilot program was successfully launched in partnership with Mobiquity Technologies, Inc (OTC: MOBQ).

The digital marketing program targets online consumers that have recently used their mobile device to search for digital content of any form related to industrial gases, welding supplies, metal cutting fuels, and other related products. The software is artificial intelligence enhanced, and has the ability to generate customized, promotional marketing content when it determines the device user is either in the process of making an online purchase, or is in close proximity to a MagneGas Welding Supply retail location.

Based on initial results, the click through rate for presented advertising content has been well received. In fact, initial results from the program indicate that the “click through” or following a link to gain additional information based on the initial advertising content is 300% of the industry average. The Company attributes this success to the highly targeted message, in combination with content related to MagneGas, the Company’s proprietary, renewable metal cutting fuel product offering.

“We are excited to launch a very sophisticated online element to our existing marketing programs,” commented Scott Mahoney, CEO of Taronis Fuels. “Many of our MagneGas Welding Supply locations are in close proximity to competitor locations. As a result, our potential addressable market for walk in traffic is many times larger than what we currently penetrate.”

“With this new mobile marketing program, we can present an instantaneous advertising message to a prospective customer at the exact point they look up the address for a competitor’s location. We can make an invaluable commercial imprint with our unique brand at the exact time in which a prospective customer is shopping online for products we can provide. With our emerging national retail footprint, this technology can very cost effectively help us raise awareness for our technology, our brand and our capabilities.”

“We are excited by the initial result we have produced so far, and we believe the technology Mobiquity delivered can play an expanding role in our marketing strategy going forward,” concluded Mr. Mahoney.

About Taronis Fuels, Inc.

Taronis Fuels, Inc. is a global producer of renewable and socially responsible fuel products. Our goal is to deliver environmentally sustainable, technology driven alternatives to traditional fossil fuel and carbon-based economy products. We believe our products offer a vastly cleaner solution to legacy acetylene and propane alternatives.

Taronis is also dedicated to providing fundamentally safer solutions to meet the industrial, commercial and residential needs of tomorrow’s global economy. Our products have been rigorously tested and independently validated by global gas authorities as vastly safer than acetylene, the most dangerous industrial gas in use today.

Lastly, we strive to deliver products that offer significant function superiority at a reduced cost to the end consumer. Through these efforts, we support 9 of the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. For more information, please visit our website at www.taronisfuels.com/

