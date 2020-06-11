DALLAS, June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StackPath , a leading edge computing platform provider, is proud to announce that it has become a principal member of the Streaming Video Alliance (the Alliance), a global group of companies in the over-the-top (OTT) online media service industry who are committed to working together to help build a better viewer experience at scale.



“We’re so excited to join the Alliance. StackPath CDN and Edge Delivery services incorporate Highwinds CDN technologies, and a huge factor in their development over the last nearly 20 years was the ever-evolving challenges to streaming media,” said Nathan Huey, StackPath CMO. “We’ve been thrilled to build on that legacy as we explore with streamers and video tech providers ways to leverage actual compute power at the edge including virtual machines and containers. It’s going to be great collaborating with the Alliance on all the ways edge computing aligns to the needs online video industry.”

The Alliance was founded in 2014 in response to the transition of video to online services, a transformation which demands that streaming video capabilities that scale quickly, efficiently, and cost-effectively to meet worldwide demand. The Alliance is bringing the industry together to discuss the architecture, technology, and best practices required to scale online video and provide users with an experience that exceeds traditional broadcast.

"We are very excited to have StackPath join the Alliance. As a proven global player offering edge and CDN services, StackPath will have the opportunity to contribute significantly to many of our groups,” stated Jason Thibeault, Streaming Video Alliance Executive Director. “It is with participation from members like StackPath that the Alliance will continue to grow and influence the future of streaming video technology."

As a Principal member, StackPath will actively participate in Alliance working groups and share insight and expertise with other industry leaders.

“We’re looking forward to collaborating and innovating with our fellow Alliance members and industry leaders,” added Nathan Moore, StackPath Director of Performance Engineering and liaison to the Alliance. “We plan to be very involved, active participants and to help set standards to change the industry for the better.”

