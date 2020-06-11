Hauppauge, NY, June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- - Vicon ( https://www.vicon-security.com ), a subsidiary of Cemtrex Inc. (Nasdaq: CETX, CETXP, CETXW) - a leading multi-industry technology company, today announced the upcoming release of their advanced edge-based analytics for select camera lines, including the new V980 series. Cameras with advanced analytics can proactively alert security operators to critical events such as theft, suspicious objects, crowds gathering and more.



The analytics include Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to learn the environment and recognize abnormalities, potential threats, and pre-programmed behaviors. When combined with a video management system like Vicon’s Valerus, Vicon’s advanced analytics can be configured to send alerts, alarms and notifications so operators do not miss critical events. These advanced analytics join Vicon’s offering of SmartAnalytics, an enterprise-level server-based analytics platform.

A more extensive list of rules includes:

Line Cross/Counter : By pre-selecting a virtual line, this feature will automatically send an alert if a person or object crosses the defined line in either directions.



: By pre-selecting a virtual line, this feature will automatically send an alert if a person or object crosses the defined line in either directions. Objects Left/Removed : Notifies users if a potentially suspicious object was left behind or an asset has been removed.



: Notifies users if a potentially suspicious object was left behind or an asset has been removed. Wrong Direction : Detects people or vehicles travelling in a predefined direction. Operators will receive alerts when there is movement in the wrong direction for proactive responses.



: Detects people or vehicles travelling in a predefined direction. Operators will receive alerts when there is movement in the wrong direction for proactive responses. Tampering : Will notify end-users if the camera is moved, covered, vandalized with spray paint, and if something obstructing the camera’s view.



: Will notify end-users if the camera is moved, covered, vandalized with spray paint, and if something obstructing the camera’s view. Intelligent Motion Detection : Reduces false alarms by learning normal levels of motion in a scene and only triggering an event when something irregular occurs.



: Reduces false alarms by learning normal levels of motion in a scene and only triggering an event when something irregular occurs. Intrusion Detection : Use this feature to select a region of interest. Once the area is defined, anything that enters or leaves that space sends out an alert.



: Use this feature to select a region of interest. Once the area is defined, anything that enters or leaves that space sends out an alert. Loitering : By setting conditions and rules, this feature will alert the end-user if a person or object has stayed in a pre-defined area for too long.



: By setting conditions and rules, this feature will alert the end-user if a person or object has stayed in a pre-defined area for too long. Crowd Detection: This feature estimates the amount of people within a given space and sends an alarm when the capacity for that given space has reached or surpassed its maximum capacity.

The powerful analytics can also streamline forensic investigations. Operators can perform historical searches for events so they can quickly find recorded footage for documenting and reporting incidents. For example, a user can quickly search for “object removed” events to quickly find footage of a theft.

Cameras featuring edge-based analytics are ideal for a variety of industries and applications, from education, correctional facilities, to retail and healthcare. They provide a cost-effective alternative to enterprise server-based analytics like Vicon’s SmartAnalytics, proving an advanced solution for several businesses that may not require robust server-based system.

Vicon plans to release the AI Edge Analytics later this month.

About Cemtrex

Vicon, a subsidiary of Cemtrex Inc., is a global leader in advanced security and surveillance technology to safeguard businesses, schools, municipalities, hospitals, and cities across the world. We specialize in engineering complete security solutions that simplify deployment, operation, and ongoing maintenance.

Cemtrex, Inc. ( CETX ) is a leading multi-industry technology company that is driving innovation in markets such as Internet of Things (IoT), Augmented and Virtual Reality (AR & VR), and Artificial Intelligence and Computer Vision (AI & CV) in a wide range of sectors, including consumer products, industrial manufacturing, digital applications, and intelligent security & surveillance systems.

www.cemtrex.com

