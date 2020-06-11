FREEHOLD, N.J., June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ: AVCO), a clinical-stage global developer of cell-based technologies and therapeutics, announced today that it has entered into a three-way material transfer agreement (MTA) with Weill Cornell Medicine in New York City and the Company’s strategic partner, Arbele Limited.



With this agreement, Avalon GloboCare Corp. and Arbele Limited intend to collaborate with Weill Cornell Medicine and co-develop the standardized laboratory steps necessary to generate clinical-grade CAR-T and CAR-NK cells for use in future human clinical trials with Avalon’s first FLASH-CAR™ platform candidate, AVA-011. This step, called process development, will provide the bridge between Avalon’s benchtop research and the bio-manufacturing processes to potentially deliver the clinical-grade cellular immunotherapy product to patients.

“We are excited about this agreement to translate our cellular therapy candidates into standardized, clinical-grade cell products that could be used in future clinical trials. This step reflects our dedication to establishing an infrastructure to develop our cellular immunotherapy candidates and to maintain the highest possible standards for generating clinical-grade cells for human cancer trials,” stated David Jin, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Avalon GloboCare.

AVA-011 is a next generation cellular immunotherapy candidate using Avalon’s FLASH-CAR™ that targets both CD19 and CD22 tumor antigens on cancer cells. Avalon has already successfully completed pre-clinical research on AVA-011, including tumor cytotoxicity studies. (See May 8, 2020 press release, ‘ Avalon GloboCare Advances Next Generation Cellular Immunotherapy with FLASH-CAR™ Technology for Blood Cancers ’)

Avalon’s next generation immune cell therapy using FLASH-CAR™ technology is being co-developed with the Company’s strategic partner Arbele Limited. The adaptable FLASH-CAR™ platform may be used to create personalized cancer cell therapy from a patient’s own cells, as well as off-the-shelf cell therapy from a universal donor, expanding the reach of cancer patients that could be treated.

About Avalon GloboCare Corp.

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ: AVCO) is a clinical-stage, vertically-integrated, leading CellTech bio-developer dedicated to advancing and empowering innovative, transformative immune effector cell therapy and exosome technology. Avalon also provides strategic advisory and outsourcing services to facilitate and enhance its clients' growth and development, as well as competitiveness in healthcare and CellTech industry markets. Through its subsidiary structure with unique integration of verticals from innovative R&D to automated bioproduction and accelerated clinical development, Avalon is establishing a leading role in the fields of cellular immunotherapy (including CAR-T/NK), exosome technology (ACTEXTM), and regenerative therapeutics. For more information about Avalon GloboCare, please visit www.avalon-globocare.com.

