DALLAS, June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calyx ® , a leading provider of comprehensive mortgage software solutions for banks, credit unions, brokers, mortgage bankers, wholesale and correspondent lenders announced today that registration is now open for CalyxVision™ 2020, the company’s third user conference. The virtual event will be held over three days on August 18 through August 20.



The online conference will provide Calyx users with 20 unique, live training sessions with interactive Q&A. It will cover all primary Calyx products – Point, PointCentral, Path, Zenly and Zip. The training sessions are designed to address frequently asked customer questions and show users how to get the most value out of their software. Upcoming changes due to the new URLA will also be covered. Sessions will be available at beginner, intermediate and advanced levels to match all needs. In addition to training sessions, the conference will feature keynotes from leading wholesale lenders on the current lending landscape and from executives at the GSEs on the upcoming URLA changes and how it will impact borrowers and mortgage-related businesses.

The conference will also feature a virtual exhibit hall with booths, live chat, video overviews and downloadable materials from vendor and lender partners.

CalyxVision 2020 will be an opportunity for mortgage industry professionals including C-level executives, system administrators, business and operations managers, compliance officers and managers and loan originators to interact in one virtual setting.

“As our industry deals with the ‘new normal,’ we’ve totally re-imagined the next generation user event that will deliver both hands-on training and strategic insights in an engaging online format. For three days in August, CalyxVision will give our customers what they have asked for - convenient, remote access to our company’s leaders, our trainers and industry notables,” said Patrice Power, Marketing Director at Calyx. “By the end of the event, our customers will have the practical knowledge they need to increase efficiencies, better engage and help their customers, and increase their bottom line. Simply put: all of the tools they need for a clear VISION to move forward!”

Registration details, the full agenda, as well as speakers are available at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/calyx-vision2020-user-conference-tickets-104161471766

About Calyx

Calyx® is an established provider of compliant mortgage software solutions used by banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, and brokerages nationwide. The company’s easy-to-use technology, including its online borrower interview, loan origination systems, and secure electronic signature software, is designed to streamline, integrate and optimize all phases of the loan process for customers of various sizes, workflows, channels and complexities. Combined with its extensive network of integrated partners, Calyx products deliver a true digital mortgage solution that maximizes profitability and enhances the customer experience. For more information, call (800) 362-2599 or visit www.calyxsoftware.com .