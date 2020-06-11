HOUSTON, June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Media Advisory – TC Energy Corporation (TSX, NYSE: TRP) (TC Energy) and the TC Energy Foundation are proud to announce the donation of US$50,000 to the University of Houston’s College of Natural Sciences and Mathematics (NSM) to support a summer program that enables high school students interested in science, technology, engineering or math (STEM) majors to prepare for the transition to college. The intensive, nine-week program, TC Energy Summer Scholars Academy , kicked off on June 9 and provides support to 50 students, many of whom are the first generation in their family to attend college.



“Technology is evolving at a rapid pace – now more than ever, it is critical that students receive exposure to STEM and develop skills that are in high demand,” said Stanley Chapman III, TC Energy’s Executive Vice President & President U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines.

“TC Energy is proud to partner with the University of Houston to offer the Summer Scholars Academy and support a uniquely diverse group of students in pursuit of a STEM education that will prepare them to be future innovators in the workforce.”

The TC Energy Summer Scholars Academy recruits outstanding high school students interested in science, technology, engineering, or math majors but who have SAT scores indicating they may not be math-ready for entry into their program of choice. The program provides students an opportunity to earn Calculus I credit and ensures they are both math-ready and college-ready as they enter their chosen degree programs in the fall.

“The students invited to participate are really good students, but their academic preparation may not have been rigorous enough to get them ready for what is going to come at them in college-level STEM courses,” said Donna Pattison, NSM Assistant Dean for Student Success. Special attention is paid during the recruiting process to reach out to students from low-performing high schools.

“This program brings together the coursework, technology and sense of community that is essential for these students to succeed,” Pattison said.

The donation provides scholarships and technology needed for online learning. In the fall, participants also receive ongoing support through NSM’s Scholar Enrichment Program which includes cooperative learning groups, tutoring and workshops for STEM courses.

At TC Energy, we’re committed to fostering inclusion and diversity in our workplaces and our communities. We support programs and organizations, like NSM’s Scholar Enrichment Program, that promote equity and equality and contribute to a more inclusive future.

Learn more at tcenergy.com/community-investment.

About TC Energy

We are a vital part of everyday life - delivering the energy millions of people rely on to power their lives in a sustainable way. Thanks to a safe, reliable network of natural gas and crude oil pipelines, along with power generation and storage facilities, wherever life happens — we’re there. Guided by our core values of safety, responsibility, collaboration and integrity, our more than 7,300 people make a positive difference in the communities where we operate across Canada, the U.S. and Mexico.

TC Energy’s common shares trade on the Toronto (TSX) and New York (NYSE) stock exchanges under the symbol TRP. To learn more, visit us at TCEnergy.com .

About the University of Houston

The University of Houston is a Carnegie-designated Tier One public research university recognized with a Phi Beta Kappa chapter for excellence in undergraduate education. UH serves the globally competitive Houston and Gulf Coast Region by providing world-class faculty, experiential learning and strategic industry partnerships. Located in the nation's fourth-largest city and one of the most ethnically and culturally diverse regions in the country, UH is a federally designated Hispanic- and Asian-American-Serving institution with enrollment of more than 46,000 students.

