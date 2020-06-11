Vancouver, British Columbia, June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. (CSE: DFLY) (OTCQB: DFLYF) (FSE: 3U8) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an award-winning, industry-leading manufacturer within the commercial Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (“UAV”), Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems (“RPAS”), and unmanned vehicle sector (“UVS”), is pleased to announce the launch of the Draganflyer Commander Ag-Pro Package, especially designed for the agricultural industry.



The Draganfly Commander Ag-Pro Package includes everything needed to perform crop health assessment, irrigation monitoring and yield optimization. Combining the MicaSense RedEdge-MX multispectral sensor and the Draganflyer Commander UAV, the Ag-Pro Package is ideal for projects requiring long flight times, a high level of data resolution and accuracy, and the utmost data security.

“We're excited about bringing this affordable new multispectral option to market” said Cory Baker, Draganfly’s Production Manager. “We have been working with the MicaSense lineup of cameras for several years and have been very pleased with their seamless integration support and high-quality data outputs. Our skilled engineers can incorporate any of the powerful sensors from the MicaSense portfolio onto our UAV’s.”

Drew Baustian, Business Development Manager at MicaSense stated that he felt this package is an exceptional option for those looking for a professional-grade multirotor + multispectral setup. “The drone’s specs and camera’s data quality paired with a price point under $15,000 makes this a high-performing solution at an excellent price point,” he said.

Each component of the Commander Ag-Pro Package (drone, sensor, and flight controller) are North American-manufactured and supported, users can be confident in the integrity of their data and their investment. The Commander’s high-speed, remarkably secure controller was developed with data sensitivity and safe data transmission as a top priority. Its lightweight yet extremely durable air frame, makes the unit rugged and highly portable. These features help make the Commander Ag-Pro Package perfectly suited for federal, state/provincial, and local government procurement, enterprise clients seeking to mitigate operational risk, and end users for whom data integrity is a top priority.

Long flight time and robust flight planning tools - The Commander UAV

The Draganflyer Commander is a high-endurance, electric multirotor UAV built on Draganfly’s patented carbon fiber folding airframe. Its dual battery system powers 35-minute flight times, making it ideal for capturing high resolution imagery from various sensors during long-and-low flights. The automated flight planning tools allow you to quickly and easily create a coverage area and flight plan, driven by your imagery requirements, for automatic flight and data collection. With the ability to save flight areas for repeated future operations, and paired with a professionally integrated fixed mount, the Draganflyer Commander Ag-Pro Package ensures consistent data collection throughout the growing season. Additionally, the enhanced storage capacity upgrade for the RedEdge-MX allows for customers to fly with larger SD Cards, enabling longer or lower flights with enhanced data storage capacity.

High image resolution and data accuracy - The RedEdge-MX Sensor

The MicaSense RedEdge-MX has quickly become the industry standard multispectral sensor for researchers, growers, and enterprise customers alike. Its five narrowband imagers capture high-quality imagery that can produce maps for a multitude of agricultural uses. Boasting two calibration methods, the RedEdge-MX produces accurate data that can be compared across time, allowing for temporal analysis throughout the season and from year to year. At the beginning of the growing season, imagery can be used to help monitor growth uniformity with indices like NDVI. Once the crop canopy matures, customers can utilize the red edge band to monitor chlorophyll and identify areas experiencing stress before the crop shows visible signs of stress. Many other advanced indices and analytics are available with RedEdge-MX.

The Draganflyer Commander Ag-Pro Package is a capable and secure solution at an approachable price point of $14,999. Purchases can be made through the Draganfly website or by emailing sales@draganfly.com.

About Draganfly

Draganfly Inc. (CSE: DFLY; OTCQB: DFLYF; FSE: 3U8) is the creator of quality, cutting-edge UVS and software that revolutionize the way people do business. Recognized as being at the forefront of technology for over 22 years, Draganfly is an award-winning, industry-leading manufacturer within the commercial UAV and UVS space, serving the public safety, agriculture, industrial inspections and mapping and surveying markets. Draganfly is a company driven by passion, ingenuity and the need to provide efficient solutions and first-class services to its customers around the world with the goal of saving time, money and lives.

For more information on Draganfly, please visit us at www.draganfly.com .

For additional investor information, visit https://www.thecse.com/en/listings/technology/draganfly-inc , https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/DFLYF/overview or https://www.boerse-frankfurt.de/aktie/draganfly-inc .

About MicaSense

MicaSense is at the forefront of multispectral sensor development for vegetative analysis, providing high quality drone-based cameras to a global market. Designed to be highly adaptable for integration with a variety of platforms, MicaSense sensors are used by researchers, drone service providers and growers in a multitude of industry applications. RedEdge, the company’s leading sensor, is in its fifth iteration (RedEdge-MX). RedEdge-MX is integrated with over 150 different drones and has been featured in over 100 research publications globally. With MicaSense products, researchers, land managers, and growers can capture and analyze data on plant stress, growth stage, disease, nutrient deficiencies and more. Visit www.micasense.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

