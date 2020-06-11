Toronto, Ontario, June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) Global Digital Assets (GDA Capital) has secured a $350 million dollar mandate from LehmanBush to co-advise on the firm's acquisition of blockchain, financial technology, and decentralized finance companies by sourcing companies that align with commercial goals and that consolidate a synergistic ecosystem under a single entity that benefits from shared resources. GDA Capital has engaged with its partner Alpha Sigma Capital as co-advisor and co-sponsor on the investments and will be jointly engaged to execute on the mandate.

The $350 million private equity mandate was originated by LehmanBush, a China-based investment banking firm with international operations. The firm was founded by Mr. Edward Lehman and Mr. Neil Bush, both of whom have extensive experience navigating acquisitions at the multinational and middle-market levels. LehmanBush provides cross-border and domestic transaction advice to leading global corporations, high net worth individuals, Chinese state-owned enterprises, Chinese entrepreneurial start-ups, and emerging Chinese MNC’s.



“An institutional-investor backed injection of capital into the blockchain industry comes at an opportune time. It demonstrates a willingness for more traditional private equity firms to participate in digital assets and signals a larger wave of adoption,” said Michael Gord, co-founder and CEO of Global Digital Assets.



Enzo Villani commented, “Consolidation and mergers between traditional and blockchain-enabled financial organizations is already underway. The road to mass adoption is paved with the financial theory that decentralized finance and blockchain-based financial services need to be coupled with existing traditional financial organizations to accelerate the shift in global financial markets."



For more information on this agreement or any of GDA Capital's other business engagements, please visit https://gda.capital

About Global Digital Assets



Global Digital Assets (GDA) is a global blockchain & digital assets focused merchant bank based in Toronto & New York City. GDA offers a full suite of services spanning from ventures and capital to markets and liquidity in order to provide end-to-end solutions to disruptive and cutting-edge blockchain projects. GDA has executed over $1 billion in transactions. For more information, visit www.gda.capital



About Alpha Sigma Capital



Active Investing in the Blockchain Economy.™



Alpha Sigma Capital (ASC) is a multi-strategy investment fund focused on blockchain companies that have successfully built a user base, demonstrating real-world uses for their decentralized ecosystems. ASC is focused on technology companies that are leveraging blockchain technology to provide value-add in areas such as financial technology, AI, supply chain, and healthcare. You can find more information at www.alphasigma.fund.

About LehmanBush



LehmanBush offers a range of cross-border and domestic advisory services in China, the United States, the European Union, Africa, and other Asian markets. As of September 2016, we operate in Timor-Leste, the world’s second youngest country, having gained its independence in 2002.



Our understanding of policy and government in China and the United States enables us to advise on transactions and highly regulated sectors, both internationally and locally.

For more information visit www.lehmanbush.com

About Edward Lehman



Edward Lehman specializes in the legal aspects of doing business in China. He advises foreign companies on joint ventures, wholly-owned subsidiaries and holding companies, technology licensing, engineering and construction projects, and the financing of such projects, as well as the protection of intellectual property rights in transactions and projects in China. In practice for over 20 years, Edward has advised on a wide variety of China projects ranging from cars to pharmaceuticals to power plants and websites.

Attorney Edward E. Lehman has advised international clients in all major economic sectors on investment, trade and dispute resolution matters in China since 1987. He is the longest-serving foreign lawyer with Chinese legal firms (since 1989). Mr. Lehman is one of the best known “China-hands” after 16 years in Beijing and Shanghai, in association with major international and Chinese firms, he along with Chinese nationals established LEHMAN, LEE & XU one of China’s leading full-service professional service firms with six offices throughout greater China. He has been selected by his peers as one of the best advisers in China Banking, Intellectual Property, Finance, Foreign Direct Investment and Infrastructure and Corporate Commercial.

Mr. Lehman has a keen interest in the education and development of legal scholars in China and abroad. He is currently affiliated with the China University of Politics and Law (CUPL), China Academy of Social Sciences (CASS), Xavier University, Georgetown University, American University, and is an associate professor of law at Macau University of Science and Technology (LL.M. program).

Edward E. Lehman is a Qualified Patent & Trademark Agent in Hong Kong, China, and Macau.

About Neil Bush



Mr. Neil Bush is the third of five children of President and Mrs. George H.W. Bush. He and his wife Maria live in Houston, Texas and have six children.

Mr. Bush has been involved with energy and international business development for three decades beginning in 1980. For the past fifteen years, Mr. Bush has engaged in various international business development activities with a focus on China and the Middle East.

Mr. Bush first visited China in 1975 when his father was the Chief Liaison Officer representing the United States in Beijing. His business and personal interests in promoting his father’s legacy support for closer ties between the United States and China have allowed for many returns trips over the years. Currently Mr. Bush works in China as shareholder and Co-Chairman of CIIC, a Beijing based real estate company with hotel, industrial park, and property management assets. In addition, Mr. Bush has worked closely with Shougang Holdings to promote mining and steel mill operations in Africa and with Sinopec to develop oil opportunities globally.

Mr. Bush also serves as the Chairman of the Points of Light Institute and serves on the boards of the Houston Salvation Army, Volunteer Houston, The Fay School, and the Bush School of Government and Public Service. He is proud to promote his father’s long-standing encouragement of citizen service that encourages every person to find the transformational power of helping.



