TORONTO, June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Investment Funds Institute of Canada (IFIC) today released its Report on Responsible Investment . The report provides an overview of responsible investing (RI) in Canada and around the world, including terminology, financial performance and the future of RI.



“IFIC strives to understand the evolving needs and preferences of Canadian investors,” said Paul Bourque, President and CEO, IFIC. “As interest in responsible investing continues to grow, we created this report to help expand investor awareness and to advocate for greater clarity on the range of industry approaches.”

The report covers: key approaches to RI, which include screening/exclusions, corporate engagement, thematic investing, and impact investing; RI growth drivers in the Canadian market, such as financial performance, client demand, and the desire to affect positive change; and an overview of the market. The report also identifies a growing number of RI standards, certifications, ratings and regulations.

At the end of 2019, there were a total of $12 billion in RI mutual funds and $654 million in RI ETFs in Canada. This represents 0.7% of total mutual fund assets and 0.3% of ETF assets respectively.

About IFIC

The Investment Funds Institute of Canada is the voice of Canada’s investment funds industry. IFIC brings together 150 organizations, including fund managers, distributors and industry service organizations, to foster a strong, stable investment sector where investors can realize their financial goals. By connecting Canada’s savers to Canada’s economy, our industry contributes significantly to Canadian economic growth and job creation.

For more information, please contact: